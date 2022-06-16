See Audra McDonald, Stephanie J. Block, Christy Altomare & More in P-Town This Summer

Hot on the heels of Audra McDonald's sold-out show at Town Hall over Memorial Day Weekend, Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale will kick-off his Provincetown Art House & Town Hall regular summer season with his largest and most ambitious lineup to-date of music and comedy superstars for summer 2022. He will also add to the mix a first-ever "Virtuoso" series, which launches on June 23rd with Soprano Kelly Glyptis and Eric Anderson at the piano. Summer 2022 marks Mr. Cortale's eleventh season leading the storied Art House. Taking center stage again is the internationally acclaimed Broadway @ series, first launched here by Cortale in 2011 and now in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.

Provincetown has long reigned as America's Best Beach Town, celebrated as the Best Gay Resort in America, and for over a century many of the nation's greatest artists have called P-Town home. In that tradition of cutting-edge artistry, for this eleventh season, Cortale's celebrated Broadway @ The Art House series will once again be home to an array of the New York stages' greatest stars: Rachel Bay Jones, Tony Award Winner for Broadway's smash hit Dear Evan Hansen and Star of Pippin returns to kick-off the summer 2022 series season on June 25 & 26, with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host. Victoria Clark, Tony Award winner for The Light in the Piazza, star of Sister Act, Gigi, and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, who next moves to Broadway in title role of the off-Broadway hit Kimberly Akimbo, makes her P-Town series debut on July 1 & 2 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host. Christy Altomare, award-winning star as Anya in Anastasia and Sophie in Mamma Mia! on Broadway, makes her P-Town debut on July 8 & 9, with Mr. Rudetsky as music director & host. The music and comedy lineup erupts wide open as Emmy-winning comedian Judy Gold returns for a season-long sit-down with her hilarious stand-up comedy show from June 24 - Aug. 31.. RuPaul's Drag Race star Ginger Minj, who debuted last season at The Art House with a sold-out run, returns by popular demand from July 6 - 16, and August 10 - September 3.



Summer 2022's Town Hall series, produced by Cortale at Provincetown's largest venue, will once again raise funds for Sandy Hook Promise and will also notably be the landing site for a stop on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6 champion Bianca Del Rio's Unsanitized World Tour, on July 3, for one night only. She will be followed by Broadway star Stephanie J. Block, Tony Award winner for her title role in The Cher Show, and star of Falsettos and The Mystery of Edwin Drood, making her Town Hall debut on July 10 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host, and has just announced that her husband Sebastian Arcelus, star of Netflix' House of Cards, CBS TV's Madam Secretary and Broadway's Elf will join the one-night only concert.



Mr. Cortale's newly announced "Virtuoso" series spotlighting six of the solo classical rep's brightest stars will also include Eric Maul, Flutist on July 7 and Alissa Leiser, Pianist, July 21.

Later, from mid-summer onward, the Broadway @ The Art House series will welcome Faith Prince, Tony Award winner for Guys and Dolls & Jason Graae star of Broadway's A Grand Night For Singing, Falsettos, and an original cast member of the musical Forever Plaid, will co-star together in You & Me But Mostly Me!, on July 17 & 18, with Alex Rybeck at piano. Roderick Ferguson comedian, singer-actor, storyteller, activist will star in Man Overboard the hilarious, yet moving story of a comedian who fought for gay marriage in a small island nation, directed by Faith Prince, on July 18. Tony nominee Melissa Errico, star of Amour, My Fair Lady, and Passion returns to The Art House this summer in the critically acclaimed No One Is Alone: Melissa Errico Remembers Stephen Sondheim on July 22 & 23, with Tedd Firth at the piano. The Broadway star brings her unique expressive gifts, and the immaculate vocal style that Sondheim loved, all to bear in a concert of the greatest songs of the greatest Broadway composer of his time. Donna McKechnie, Tony Award winner for her performance as Cassie in the original company of A Chorus Line, is regarded internationally as one of Broadway's foremost singing and dancing leading ladies. She has also starred in How To Succeed..., Promises-Promises, Company, and On The Town... and makes her anticipated Broadway @ The Art House debut on July 30 & 31, with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.

As August bakes P-Town's beaches outside, Cortale's Town Hall series turns the talent temperature higher. Living legend Chita Rivera, the two-time Tony Award winner who originated the Broadway roles of Anita in West Side Story, Rosie in Bye Bye Birdie, Velma in Chicago, and appeared in the original casts of Guys and Dolls, Can Can, Jerry's Girls and many others, makes her Town Hall series debut on August 7 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host. Sasha Velour, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 champion will make her Provincetown debut over Carnival Weekend, performing the greatest hits of her illustrious career, for one night only on August 14 at Town Hall. Grammy Award winning, platinum selling recording stars, Indigo Girls sold out their early show as soon as it was announced and have added a late show to their one-night only Town Hall date, on August 21. The historic six-time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald, star of Broadway's The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess, Carousel, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, and HBO's The Gilded Age, has announced her return by popular demand to the Town Hall series on August 28 with Seth Rudetsky as music director & host. And surging star Jessica Vosk, who starred most recently as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, and made her critically acclaimed sold-out Carnegie Hall debut this winter, which featured special guest Kristin Chenoweth, makes her triumphant return to P-Town on September 4 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.



August at The Art House brings Tony Award nominated sisters Ann Hampton Callaway & Liz Callaway who will debut Broadway the Calla-way! for the Broadway @ The Art House series. Liz Callaway, Tony nominee for Baby and star of Cats and Miss Saigon and sister Ann Hampton Callaway, Tony nominated star of the hit musical Swing!, writer-singer of the theme song to TV's The Nanny, co-star on August 5 & 6, with Alex Rybeck at piano. Lillias White, Tony Award winner for The Life and star of CATS, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, and more, makes her Art House return on August 12 & 13 with Seth Rudetsky as music director & host. Edmund Bagnell, 1st Violinist & vocalist of the internationally acclaimed group Well-Strung, will return to the Art House series, August 19 & 20 with an all new show. Marilyn Maye, Grammy nominee and living legend who has been called "The greatest white female singer in the world" by none other than Ella Fitzgerald" returns for her eleventh summer for a two week run from August 23 through September 4, with 94: Of Course There's More, with Tedd Firth at piano, Daniel Glass on drums & Steve Doyle on bass. Max von Essen, Tony Award and Grammy Award nominated singer and actor best known for his role as Henri in the award winning production of An American in Paris on Broadway, a year long run in the Broadway production of Anastasia and just off of a nationwide tour in Lincoln Center Theater's revival of Falsettos, will make his P-Town series debut on August 26 & 27, with Billy Stritch on piano.



P-Town says "see you in September" as Nicolas King - who the New York Times calls a "polished crooner" who takes pop and jazz and infuses his Broadway roots in a swinging concert that "makes waves faster than a raging tsunami!" (Theater Scene) - returns on September 3, with Tedd Firth at the piano, Daniel Glass on drums and Steve Doyle on bass. Daniel Shevlin, star cellist of Well-Strung joins the Broadway series with his solo star-turn Versatile, on September 9 & 10, featuring Lance Horne at the piano. Hannah Corneau, who made her Broadway debut as Elphaba in Wicked and starred in the New Works Provincetown world premiere presentation of the new musical Maiden Voyage, makes her solo debut in the Art House series on September 16 & 17 with Ross Baum at the piano. Mauricio Martinez, Mexican Emmy Winning actor and recording artist, who made his stellar American crossover on Broadway as hit maker & producer Emilio Estefan in On Your Feet! The Story Of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, makes his debut in the series on September 23 & 24, with Brian Nash at the piano. A household name in his native Mexico, Mauricio starred in the two seasons of NBC Universo's original Emmy Winning TV series El Vato on Netflix and will soon be featured in Peacock's Armas De Mujer. Beth Malone, Tony nominated star of Fun Home, Angels in America and most recently star of the Off-Broadway revival of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, makes her anticipated PTown Art House return September 30 & October 1 w/Seth Rudetsky as music director & host.



If that summer star-power were not already strong enough to realign the planets, The Art House adds gravitational pull to its reputation for cutting-edge comedy and music talent originating out of the LGBTQ club scene, and increasingly crossing-over to mainstream success. Summer 2022 builds on that mandate all summer: Unitard, the comedy trio that Time Out NY called "incredibly vicious and relentlessly hilarious" returns to Art House stages with their Dangerous Adult Comedy July 12 & 13. RuPaul's Drag Race star and self-described "women's lifestyle brand" Miz Cracker arrives for the Provincetown debut of her hilarious stand-up comedy from July 20 through August 6. Longtime P-Town and Art House favorite Steven Brinberg brings his latest edition of Simply Barbra to P-Town with Chris Denny @ the piano, offering Streisand hits, hilarious anecdotes and celebrating the recent 50th anniversaries of her films Hello, Dolly and On A Clear Day, September 1 & 2. And just-announced, Provincetown Dramatic Arts in association with Mark Cortale presents Quickies: 4 Short Plays from Provincetown from September 6 - 21. A collection of hard-hitting dramas and heartwarming comedies, the plays offer four unique perspectives of contemporary LGBTQ+ life in America. Quickies was accepted as an official selection in the 2022 International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, where it was a finalist for four awards - including best actor and best play.

Mr. Cortale's "Virtuoso" series spotlighting six of the solo classical reps brightest stars continues at the Art House with debuts by Daniel Lelchuk, Cello, on August 7; Brian Calhoon, Marimba, August 25; Marisol Montalvo, Soprano w/William Hobbs at the piano, on September 8.

Mark Cortale is celebrating his eleventh anniversary season as Producing Artistic Director of The Art House in Provincetown, MA. Since 2011 he has presented artists that include Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster, Kristin Chenoweth, Chita Rivera, Megan Mullally and Christine Ebersole. In 2019, he co-produced the Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominated Off-Broadway musical Midnight At The Never Get. He founded the international Broadway @ Concert Series featuring Seth Rudetsky as music director and host in Provincetown in 2011 and has presented these concerts at theatres that include the Steppenwolf Theatre Company, The Broward Center, The Wallis, The Kimmel Center, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, Huntington Theatre Company, The Herbst Theatre and the Leicester Square Theatre in London. Beginning in June of 2020 these concerts were offered virtually every Sunday during the pandemic as The Seth Concert Series in association with BroadwayWorld. Mark also founded the singing string quartet Well-Strung which debuted at The Art House in 2012. In 2019 he launched the developmental theatre lab New Works Provincetown. New Works Provincetown with producing partners Jonathan Murray & Harvey Reese has commissioned two new musicals to date: The Last Diva with a book by Jonathan Tolins, music by Scott Frankel, lyrics by Michael Korie and Maiden Voyage book & lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Carmel Dean.



