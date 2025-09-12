Second City's Anne Libera to Present New Book FUNNIER: A New Theory for the Practice of Comedy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This October, Northwestern University Press will publish Funnier, a roadmap for understanding and creating comedy from visionary Second City director Anne Libera.

Stephen Colbert says: "I have admired Anne Libera as a teacher and a director for 40 years. This new book proves to me she's only gotten better."

Funnier: A New Theory for the Practice of Comedy • Anne Libera• Out October 15, 2025. • 352 pages • 9780810149366

Great comedy can feel ineffable-and unlearnable. Debunking the myth that "either you are funny, or you aren't," Libera breaks the magic of comedy down into an innovative theory and practical toolkit. Developed over the course of thirty years as a director for The Second City and professor of comedy studies in their training center, Libera's approach is effective across stand-up, sketch, film, and television comedy, as evidenced by her powerhouse students: Amy Poehler, Kristen Schaal, Steven Yeun, and many more of your favorites.

This book starts with a way to think about comedy and then guides you through concrete strategies for making your work smarter, richer, funnier. Libera covers everything from generating material to revising and performing to fostering social connection through comedy. In the book's final section, Libera draws from her personal life to make a profound case for why future comedy writers should consider the ethics of their art and their responsibility to their fellow human beings in the audience. Readers won't just be funnier because of this book-they'll be better people.

ANNE LIBERA is an associate professor at Columbia College Chicago, where she created the first program in comedy writing and performance in the country. She teaches and directs for The Second City in Chicago and across the globe, and is the author of The Second City Almanac of Improvisation, also published by Northwestern University Press.