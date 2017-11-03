Scotland Yard Investigating Another Alleged Sexual Assault by Kevin Spacey

Following a week of multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him, Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into another alleged sexual assault by Kevin Spacey.

Variety writes that a 23-year-old aspiring British actor asked Spacey for help with his career in 2008. Spacey, who was artistic director at The Old Vic theater at the time, then invited him to his home in South London.

The actor told police he and Spacey smoked marijuana, he passed out, and as he was waking up, he found Spacey performing oral sex on him. He told Spacey to stop before leaving the house. The actor said Spacey warned him not to tell anyone what had occurred.

Spacey is now seeking treatment, according to Variety. The actor's representative told the site, "Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment. No other information is available at this time."

Last weekend, actor Anthony Rapp revealed that Spacey made sexual advances at him when he was just 14 years old. Both actors were working on Broadway at the time. Though Spacey has since apologized for the incident and came out as gay, his remarks have been strongly criticized by GLAAD and other groups.

Since that revelation, Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos and American documentary filmmaker Tony Montana have also come forward with stories of Spacey allegedly making unwanted advances towards them.

Vulture has also reported that they were approached by a man who says at the age of 14, he had a sexual relationship with Spacey, who was 24 at the time. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, claims the relationship ended with what he describes as an attempted rape.

In response to the news, Netflix has ceased production on the sixth and final season of HOUSE OF CARDS, in which Spacey stars as Frank Underwood. In a statement to Variety, Netflix and Media Rights Capital said, "We view Kevin seeking treatment as a positive step. We continue to take this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the production and have nothing further to share at this time."

MasterClass also announced this week that they will no longer offer the Academy Award winner's $90 online acting class, telling Variety, "In light of recent events, MasterClass has closed enrollment in Kevin Spacey's online class."

Spacey served as host of the 2017 TONY AWARDS. He most recently appeared on Broadway in 2007's A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN. Other Broadway credits include THE ICEMAN COMETH, LOST IN YONERS and LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT.





