'School of Rock' comes to Tuacahn!

Regional Premier of School of Rock shakes the canyon walls of Tuacahn Amphitheatre

In the park across from Jonathan Wagner's New York City home, the hills are alive with the sound of, well, his music. As part of his training process to tackle the role of Dewey (a role made popular by Jack Black) in this summer's Tuacahn production of School of Rock, Wagner has been hiking the hills of Manhattan while practicing his lines and songs at the only two volumes his character uses: loud and louder.

"If you've ever attempted to do something physical while holding a note, it's very difficult," Wagner said.

After reaping the results of a COVID-era lifestyle for the last year Wagner said he knew he had to get back in shape before revisiting the role he understudied on Broadway.

Wagner and his talented cast-mates have already started cranking out the energetic rock and roll score by Andrew Lloyd Webber to audiences. "We are having so much fun! Maybe too much? No, we're having exactly the correct amount of fun," he said. A high-energy show if ever there was one, Wagner said, "It's not like Phantom of the Opera where Christine stands still and sings a beautiful song. Every one of Dewey's songs is sung while sprinting."

Considering he'll be sprinting across an 80-foot stage while belting out lyrics to fill a 2,000-seat Amphitheatre - the mountain climbing fitness regimen makes sense.

Joined by a cast of young musicians culled from both local and national talent pools, Scott Anderson, artistic director, said the level of skill is just incredible. "It's going to be a very pleasant surprise to people who are fans of the film," Anderson said. "To hear it performed by these young people, playing their instruments live on stage, is a real treat."

