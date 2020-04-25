Saturday Update: Nick Cordero Continues to 'Recover Well'; Hope to Remove Ventilator on Monday

The healing continues for Nick Cordero, the Broadway veteran, who remains in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus.

His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, shared an update today on Instagram, noting that Nick is "recovering well and doing really well with the pacemaker. His heart rate has been under control." If everything goes well this weekend, and today and tomorrow are good days, they will take the ventilator out on Monday replacing it with a tracheostomy tube. That will make him more comfortable, and then on Tuesday, they'll put in a feeding tube as well for more nutrition.

On Friday, she shared that "[Nick] had two negative COVID tests, which means we think the virus is out of his system and now we're dealing with recovery and getting his body back from all the repercussions of the virus." "It looks like he had some irregular heart beating last night that scared [the doctors] enough to want to do a temporary pacemaker in Nick's heart. His heart is functioning well, but he has had these dips in his heart rate for a little while now."

A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $430,000. If you can donate, please do so by clicking here.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).





