Sarah Paulson Joins Cast of Ryan Murphy Legal Series ALL'S FAIR

Tony Award winner Sarah Paulson is returning to the world of Ryan Murphy.

In a new report from Deadline, Paulson has been confirmed to appear in the ensemble of a new legal series from the television director. The Hulu series, titled All's Fair, will also star Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, and Naomi Watts. Paulson, along with Nash and Watts, will also serve as executive producers. Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close will lead the show, which is being described as "a high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural."

Paulson has previously worked with Murphy on several projects including American Horror Story, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Mrs. America, and Ratched.

Read the full story at Deadline.

About Sarah Paulson

Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Sarah Paulson has appeared in numerous projects across stage and screen. She appeared onstage in New York in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of Lanford Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize winning play Talley’s Folly in spring 2013. Other stage appearances include the Broadway productions of Collected Stories, opposite Linda Lavin, and The Glass Menagerie alongside Jessica Lange; the Mark Taper Forum production of The Cherry Orchard opposite Alfred Molina and Annette Bening; and off-Broadway in Tracy Letts’ critically acclaimed Killer Joe. She won a Tony Award earlier this year for her performance in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' play Appropriate.

Paulson received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for her portrayal of attorney Marcia Clark in FX’s critically acclaimed miniseries “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Paulson also received a Golden Globe® Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics’ Choice Award and a Television Critics Association Award for this role. Her many additional TV credits include her performance as Linda Tripp in FX’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (Emmy nomination, also Executive Producer); the title role in the Netflix series, “Ratched” (also Executive Producer), which debuted at number one across 50 countries worldwide and earned Paulson a Golden Globe® nomination; the FX on Hulu Emmy-nominated limited series, “Mrs. America,” opposite Cate Blanchett; Aaron Sorkin's “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” (Golden Globe nomination); HBO’s “Coastal Elites” and “Game Change” (Emmy and Golden Globe nominations); ten installments of Ryan’s Murphy’s award-winning television series “American Horror Story,” where she also made her directorial debut with the 78-minute crossover episode, “Return to Murder House.”