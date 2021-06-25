Sarah Meahl Takes Over Our Instagram Today for SPEAKEASY Opening Night!
Speakeasy runs at Bond45 from June 25 to July 31.
Sarah Meahl is taking over our Instagram today, June 25, for the opening of Speakeasy at Bond45!
Follow along on our Instagram story!
Speakeasy - Times Square, is an all-in-one immersive supper club experience that combines lavish performances with a deliciously decadent drink, dinner, and nightclub experience. Speakeasy sets up summer residency at Times Square's legendary eatery Bond45 in the Hotel Edison.
Opening night of Speakeasy marks the re-opening of "Broadway's Best Restaurant", Bond45, after over a year of being shuttered. Speakeasy runs from June 25-July 31. Tickets are available here.
Sarah Meahl's credits include Broadway: Kiss Me, Kate! (OBC), Hello, Dolly!, Paramour (Gina, u/s Indigo OBC). Off-Broadway: Standard Time (The Duke), The Golden Apple (Encores!). Regional: Papermill Playhouse, La Jolla Playhouse, TUTS, TOTS, The MUNY, KC Starlight, The Old Globe, D.C. Shakespeare, Sacramento Music Circus, and Walnut Street Theatre. TV/Film: Disney, Haunting Evidence, Isn't It Romantic? Point Park Grad. sarahmeahl.com @happymeahl