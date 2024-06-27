Sarah Brightman Will Miss Performances of SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia Due to Injury

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sarah Brightman has revealed that she is recovering from a calf injury which is preventing her from performing in Sunset Boulevard in Melbourne for the time being.

“I am so disappointed to not be on stage alongside the incredible Australian company of Sunset Boulevard," she wrote in a statement. "I am doing everything possible to recover quickly. unfortunately, it is taking longer than anticipated. This wonderful production continues to delight Melbourne audiences each night and I can’t wait to be back to perform as soon as I’m able.”

No further information has been announced regarding Brightman's anticipated return date at this time.

Sunset Boulevard is currently running at Melbourne's Princess Theatre, which will be followed by a season at the Sydney Opera House from August 28.

Sarah Brightman is recovering from a calf injury which is currently preventing her from performing in Sunset Boulevard as scheduled. Sarah is being monitored and assessed daily and undergoing every treatment to ensure her healthy return as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/bFRk0HS1s3 — Sarah Brightman (@SarahBrightman) June 27, 2024

Sunset Boulevard has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with a book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, and is based on the Billy Wilder film. This new production is directed by Paul Warwick Griffin with set and costume design by Morgan Large, choreography by Ashley Wallen, and musical supervision by Kristen Blodgette.

Sunset Boulevard weaves a magnificent tale of faded glory and unfulfilled ambition. Having been discarded by Hollywood with the advent of “talkies", legendary silent movie star, Norma Desmond, is tortured by her longing for a return to the big screen. When she meets struggling Hollywood screenwriter Joe Gillis in a dramatic chance encounter, their subsequent passionate and volatile relationship leads to an unforeseen and tragic conclusion.