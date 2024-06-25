Sara Bareilles to Perform Two Orchestral Shows at The Kennedy Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony-Award-nominated performer Sara Bareilles took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she will be performing two orchestral shows at the Kennedy Center this fall.

She has set September 24 and 25 as the dates for the performances, following her show at the Hollywood Bowl in August. In Washington D.C., she will be joined by the National Symphony Orchestra.

Pre-sale tickets are available starting Friday, June 28, at 10am ET, and sign-ups for early access are available now HERE.

Take a look at the post below!