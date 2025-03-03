Sara Bareilles to Perform From THE INTERESTINGS at Maestra Music's AMPLIFY 2025

The event will take place on Monday, March 31.
Sara Bareilles will perform at Maestra Music, the Obie Award-winning nonprofit organization founded by Georgia Stitt to support the women and nonbinary musicians in the musical theater industry, for AMPLIFY 2025, an electrifying evening celebrating the brilliance of women and nonbinary musicians in the theater industry.
Directed by Jessica Ryan (Between Riverside and Crazy Live Broadcast), hosted by Tony Award-nominee L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), co-hosted by Tony Award nominee and Maestra Advisory Board Member Kate Baldwin, with a special appearance by Jessica Vosk, the annual benefit concert closes out Women’s History Month on Monday, March 31, 2025 at 8:00 pm at Sony Hall.
Joining Sara Bareilles, who will perform "Enough" from her new musical The Interestings, co-written with Sarah Ruhl, a distinguished group of Broadway’s most celebrated performers will take the stage to bring to life the work of trailblazing women and nonbinary composers. The evening will also feature Aziza Miller and Lily Ling on piano, accompanying Tony Award-winner Kecia Lewis in a powerful performance of "Price, Bond, and Scott" and "Authors of Forever" from Hell’s Kitchen by Alicia Keys. Julia Mattison will showcase a number from Death Becomes Her, while Khalia Wilcoxon will take the stage with "Little Redwood" from Redwood, written by Tina Landau and Kate Diaz. Jordan Fisher will deliver a moving rendition of "Waiting for Life" by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty; Antawyn Hopper and Zeniba Now will perform her song, "I Believe," from The Loophole, which she wrote with Jay Adana. Anu Mysore will uplift audiences with "Higher" from MĀYĀ by Cheeyang Ng and Eric Sorrels. Additionally, Grammy-winning Mexican singer-songwriter Joy Huerta, of the internationally acclaimed duo Jesse & Joy, will contribute a selection from Real Women Have Curves, a show for which she is the composer with Benjamin Velez, adding to this extraordinary celebration of musical artistry.
Music Director Julianne B. Merrill (Music City) leads a dynamic band composed entirely of Maestra members, including Elena Bonomo on drums, Mary Ann McSweeney on bass, Ann Klein on guitar, Nicole DeMaio on reeds, Melissa Westgate on cello, and Sara Jacovino on trombone.
A powerhouse team of women and nonbinary professionals is behind the scenes of AMPLIFY 2025, ensuring a seamless and electrifying production. The all RISE Theatre Live Production Team includes Lexi Vollero as Music Assistant, Tia Harewood-Millington as Stage Manager, Kat Morrill as Lighting Designer, Sarah Goodman as Projection Designer, and Amanda Raymond as Sound Designer. Their expertise and artistry bring Amplify 2025 to life and highlight the brilliance of Maestra’s performers and composers.
Videos