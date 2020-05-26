Santino Fontana, Linda Lavin, Lilli Cooper & More to Appear on VIRTUAL HALSTON

VIRTUAL HALSTON, a new early cocktail hour live-stream broadcast starring comic actress Julie Halston on Fridays at 5 p.m., has announced a fresh lineup of guest stars who will join Ms. Halston each week, starting with TOOTSIE Tony nominee Lilli Cooper on Friday, May 29 at 5 p.m. (EDT)

Future celebrities who will beam in with Ms. Halston include:

June 5 - Charles Busch, the lengendary playwright and actor

June 12 - Linda Lavin, the Tony winning actress, film and TV star

June 19 - Santino Fontana, the Tony winning star of TOOTSIE

June 26 - Judy Gold, the legendary comic

VIRTUAL HALSTON enjoyed a successful launch with thousands of viewers on May 22 when Ms. Halston was joined by the inimitable Mario Cantone and New York's nightlife fixture, singer/producer Jim Caruso.

VIRTUAL HALSTON is billed as a gabfest packed with laughs, dish, anecdotes, lore, outrageous comic observations about life and how we live it, Ms. Halston's trademark readings from books, press clippings, manuals, wedding announcements and what she describes as "close encounters of the celebrity kind."

Donations are encouraged (the broadcast link includes a donate button), with proceeds going to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, a disease that causes progressive scarring in the lungs. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients and caregivers worldwide. www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

Miss Halston recently starred in Tootsie on Broadway, for which she received rave reviews for her portrayal of producer Rita Marshall. Well-known to theatre audiences, she was seen on Broadway in many productions, including On the Town, Anything Goes, Hairspray, and On the Twentieth Century for which she received an Outer Critics Circle Nomination. She also received the Richard Seff Award (and a Drama Desk Nomination) for her hilarious portrayal of Gay Wellington in Scott Ellis's acclaimed production of You Can't Take it With You, starring James Earl Jones. Other recent credits include Richard Greenberg's The Babylon Line at Lincoln Center and the highly successful productions of Murder on the Orient Express at both The McCarter Theatre and Hartford Stage.

A founding member of Charles Busch's legendary Off-Broadway company, Theatre-in-Limbo, she co-starred with Mr. Busch in numerous productions including The Divine Sister for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination, Red Scare on Sunset (also Drama Desk Nomination), The Tribute Artist and the legendary Vampire Lesbians of Sodom which ran Off- Broadway for six years. Regional credits include The Confederacy of Dunces with Nick Offerman at The Huntington Theatre Co. and The Guardsman at The Kennedy Center.

Television viewers know her as Bitsy Von Muffling from "Sex and The City" and Tina Carmello from "The Class." Other TV credits include "Difficult People," "Law and Order SVU" and in "Divorce" on HBO. In addition, Miss Halston has won numerous awards for her solo comedy performances and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Off-Broadway Alliance in 2011.

"Virtual Halston" will be seen every Friday at 5pm EDT, and is produced by Ruby Locknar and Jim Caruso, with animation and artwork by B.T. Whitehill.

