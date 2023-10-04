Santiago Cruz Will Perform at Carnegie Hall Next Month

Colombian pop icon Santiago Cruz will perform at the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Saturday, November 4, 2023. With a career spanning more than 20 years, the singer and songwriter from Tolima is one of the most important Colombian artists in the international pop music scene, winning multiple awards and being nominated for four Latin Grammys. Tickets are $45.00, $65.00, $85.00 and $150.00 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at www.carnegiehall.org starting on Friday, May 19 at 11:00AM.

On February 9th, Cruz released his ninth album, "Nueve", produced by Juan Pablo Vega and with the special collaboration of Andrés Cepeda on his single "El Gran Teatro". He is currently a judge on the prime time talent and reality show "La Descarga" on Caracol. He kicked off his "Después de la Tormenta Tour" in 2023, which included an unforgettable sold out show at Bogota’s Movistar Arena.

In September 2021, Cruz published his first book, "Diciembre, otra vez", a story written in present tense of different episodes of his life in which he tells his journey as an artist, his point of view about different musical, industry and social aspects, as well as his personal transformation.

This show will be performed in Spanish.