San Francisco International Arts Festival $20K NEA Grant Withdrawn Mid-Program

Trump decree causes $20,000 grant to be axed six months after it was awarded under a different set of grant criteria.
Just as Australian Theatre Company, Fairly Lucid Productions prepared to board Fiji Airways Flight 870 to travel to and perform at the San Francisco International Arts Festival this week, word came through from the National Endowment for the Arts that a $20,000 grant the agency had made to fund their performance as part of the Festival program was cancelled with immediate effect.
The cancellation was the direct result of a rash of Executive Orders signed by President Donald Trump. The grant award was originally made in November 2024. Notice of its termination came through an automated email message simultaneously sent to hundreds of artists and arts organizations throughout the country on Friday May 2, 2025.
The message came at a particularly untimely moment for SFIAF, because it was received in the middle of the two-week Festival that the grant was awarded to support.
The email read in part, "The NEA is updating its grantmaking policy priorities to focus funding on projects that reflect the nation's rich artistic heritage and creativity as prioritized by the President. Consequently, we are terminating awards that fall outside these new priorities."
This is despite the fact that the award was made under a different set of guidelines that the Festival did qualify for and that was approved by the National Arts Council at its bi-annual meeting in November of last year.
Festival Director, Andrew Wood said of the grant's revocation, "Trump will not stop us. The festival is happening and we are moving forward regardless. Everyone has their visas and their plane tickets and, in the same manner as Fairly Lucid Productions, they are coming here to join us and the show will go on."
He added, "Obviously, our grant is just a very small part of a much bigger overall picture. What Project 2025 imagines is a gutting of this country's democratic institutions and the First Amendment rights that go with them. They have chosen to attack the arts community as one way to achieve this. But they have made a big mistake. We will coordinate with other sectors and fight back -- and we will win."
"The ironic thing is that Fairly Lucid Productions' artistic director, Ben Noble's work was inspired by the courage and determination of an American family. The play they will present at SFIAF, titled MEMBER focuses on a plague of murders of gay men in Sydney in the 1970s and 1980s. One of the victims was Scott Johnson, an American student from UC Berkeley. The police classified the killing as a suicide and refused to investigate it (as they did with over 100 other such incidents).
But Scott's family refused to accept this verdict and fought for 30 years to have the case reclassified as a murder. They finally prevailed in 2019 and the perpetrator was sent to prison. However, the most important thing about Scott's case is that the conviction caused the Australian authorities to re-classify dozens of other killings and open murder investigations into them. This is what inspired Ben Noble to write the play.
What can speak more to America's heritage than the determination of an American family to fight for justice and the systemic change that their struggle finally brought about? It is this spirit of resilience that inspired us and is the reason Fairly Lucid Productions is performing at the San Francisco International Arts Festival."
Fairly Lucid Productions is just one of 50 companies and artist ensembles from the Bay Area and seven other countries presenting their work at the Festival.
The Festival theme. IN DIASPORA: I.D. for the New Majority speaks to the shifting demographics of the country. Our vision for this country is the antithesis of Project 2025 and we will prevail.
Helen Wicks Works (USA)
Fri May 2, 8:00pm; Sun May 4, 3:30pm
20 mins. Shared Bill With Alive & Well Productions.
Total Duration: 50 mins
Theatre of Yugen's NOH Space, 2840 Mariposa St.
Alive & Well Productions (USA)
Fri May 2, 8:00pm, Sun May 4, 3:30pm
23 minutes. Shared bill with Helen Wicks Works
Total Duration: 50 mins
Theatre of Yugen's NOH Space, 2840 Mariposa St.
Sarada Kala Nilayam (USA)
Sat May 3, 2:30pm, Sun May 4, 7:00pm
25 mins. Shared Bill with Samudra Dance Creations.
Total duration 65 mins
Tix: $20 - $28 Gen Adm.
Theatre of Yugen's NOH Space, 2840 Mariposa St.
Samudra Dance Creations
Sat May 3, 2:30pm, Sun May 4, 7:00pm
35 mins. Shared Bill with Sarada Kala Nilyam.
Total duration 65 mins
Tix: $20 - $28 Gen Adm.
Theatre of Yugen's NOH Space, 2840 Mariposa St.
Melissa Cruz Flamenco (USA)
Sat May 3, 7:30pm
60 minutes with intermission. Tix: $20 - $28 Gen Adm.
Abanico Coffee Roasters, 2121 Mission St
Agathe and Adrien (Canada)
Thu May 8, 8:30pm; Sat May 10, 8:00pm
60 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.
Dance Mission Theater, 3316 24th St.
PULP (USA)
Fri May 9, 7:30pm; Sat May 10, 7:00pm; Sun May 11, 2:30pm & 6:30pm
60 min w/out intermission Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.
Folk Yoga Studio, 3315 20th St
Suichu-megane∞ (Japan)
Fri May 9, 8:30pm; Sat May 10, 4:00pm
50 mins with intermission Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.
Dance Mission Theater, 3316 24th St.
Abhinaya Dance Company of San Jose (USA)
Sun May 11, 2:00pm
Duration: 40 mins. Shared Bill with InSyncKathak
Total duration 95 mins
Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.
Dance Mission Theater, 3316 24th St.
InSyncKathak Dancers (USA)
Sun May 11, 2:00pm
45 mins. Shared bill with Abhinaya
Total duration 95 mins
Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.
Dance Mission Theater, 3316 24th St.
Sun May 11, 7:00pm
50 mins with intermission Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.
Dance Mission Theater, 3316 24th St
Dee Spencer Trio with Michelle Jacques & Students
Fri May 2, 7:00pm
90 mins w/out intermission. Tix: Free / By Donation
Community Music Center, 544 Capp St.
Moe Staiano Ensemble (USA)
Fri May 2 7:30pm
30mins. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.
Monkeybrains, 933 Treat Ave
Romano & Ophir Duo (USA)
Saturday, May 3, 2:00 PM
70 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20 - $28
Barbara Berkeley Studio, 3340 A 18th St.
Motion (USA)
Saturday May 3, 4:30pm
90 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20 - $28 Gen Adm.
Community Music Center, 544 Capp St.
Sat May 3, 6:00pm
60 mins w/out intermission
Barbara Berkeley Studio 3340A 18th
Valerie Troutt Trio (USA)
Sat May 3, 6:30pm
45min w/out intermission. Tix: $20 - $28 Gen Adm.
Fingersnaps Media Arts 3527 20th St
Robert Lopez Ensemble featuring Jorge Alabê (USA)
Sat May 3, 8:30pm
50 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20 - $28 Gen Adm.
Community Music Center, 544 Capp St.
Sun May 4, 2:00pm
60 minutes w/out intermission. Tix: $20 - $28 Gen Adm.
Community Music Center, 544 Capp St.
Francis Wong (USA)
Sun May 4 3:00pm. 60 mins. w/out intermission. Tix: $20-$28
Monkeybrains, 933 Treat Ave
Music in-Takht (USA)
Sun May 4, 6:30pm
105 minutes with intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.
Community Music Center, 544 Capp St.
Karma Roulette Quartet (USA)
Sun May 4, 7:00pm
105 mins with Intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.
Red Poppy Art House, 2698 Folsom St
Rashida Oji & Just Now
Wed May 7. 7:00pm.
60 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20 - $28 Gen Adm.
Fingersnaps Media Arts, 3527 20th St.
Wed May 7, 8:00pm
60 mins w/out intermission. Tix: FREE
Chile Lindo, 2943 16th St
Moving Van Trio
Thu May 8, 8:00pm
60 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20 - $28 Gen Adm.
Fingersnaps Media Arts, 3527 20th St.
The No-Mads (USA)
Fri May 9, 7:00pm
70 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20 - $28 Gen Adm.
Fingersnaps Media Arts, 3527 20th St.
Ensemble for These Times (USA)
Fri May 9, 7:30pm
70 mins with intermission Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.
Community Music Center, 544 Capp St.
Fri May 9 8:00pm.
45 mins. Shared Bill with Siddique Ahmed.
Total duration 105 mins
Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.
Monkeybrains, 933 Treat Ave
Siddique Ahmed & Eman Hashimi (USA)
Fri May 9 8:00pm.
45 mins. Shared Bill with Prasant Radhakrishnan.
Total duration 105 mins
Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.
Monkeybrains, 933 Treat Ave
Sumi Lee - Ramiro Boero Duo (USA)
Saturday, May 10, 4:30 PM
70 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.
Community Music Center, 544 Capp St.
Abanico Coffee Roasters
Sat May 10, 7:30pm
60 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.
Abanico Coffee Roasters, 2121 Mission St.
Loco Bloco (USA)
Sat May 10, 8:00pm
45 mins w/out intermission
Cultura y Arte Nativa de las Americas, 1333 Florida St.
Eryen Korath y Neblinas del Pacífico (Colombia / USA)
Sat May 10, 8:30pm
90 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.
Community Music Center, 544 Capp St.
Melody of China with Ali Akbar College of Music Ensemble (USA)
Sun May 11, 2:00pm
75 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.
Community Music Center, 544 Capp St
Sameer Gupta (USA)
Sun May 11, 4:00pm
75 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.
Monkeybrains 933 Treat Ave.
Teresa Tam, Obadiah Díaz Wrynla, Basma Edrees (USA)
Sun May 11, 4:30pm
105 mins with intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.
Red Poppy Art House, 2698 Folsom St.
Gamelan Sari Raras (USA)
Sun May 11, 7:00pm
75 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.
Community Music Center, 544 Capp St
Duo, Brock & Spencer (USA)
Sun May 11, 7:30pm
105 mins with intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.
The Chan National Queer Arts Center, 170 Valencia St.
