San Francisco International Arts Festival $20K NEA Grant Withdrawn Mid-Program

Just as Australian Theatre Company, Fairly Lucid Productions prepared to board Fiji Airways Flight 870 to travel to and perform at the San Francisco International Arts Festival this week, word came through from the National Endowment for the Arts that a $20,000 grant the agency had made to fund their performance as part of the Festival program was cancelled with immediate effect.

The cancellation was the direct result of a rash of Executive Orders signed by President Donald Trump. The grant award was originally made in November 2024. Notice of its termination came through an automated email message simultaneously sent to hundreds of artists and arts organizations throughout the country on Friday May 2, 2025.

The message came at a particularly untimely moment for SFIAF, because it was received in the middle of the two-week Festival that the grant was awarded to support.

The email read in part, "The NEA is updating its grantmaking policy priorities to focus funding on projects that reflect the nation's rich artistic heritage and creativity as prioritized by the President. Consequently, we are terminating awards that fall outside these new priorities."

This is despite the fact that the award was made under a different set of guidelines that the Festival did qualify for and that was approved by the National Arts Council at its bi-annual meeting in November of last year.

Festival Director, Andrew Wood said of the grant's revocation, "Trump will not stop us. The festival is happening and we are moving forward regardless. Everyone has their visas and their plane tickets and, in the same manner as Fairly Lucid Productions, they are coming here to join us and the show will go on."

He added, "Obviously, our grant is just a very small part of a much bigger overall picture. What Project 2025 imagines is a gutting of this country's democratic institutions and the First Amendment rights that go with them. They have chosen to attack the arts community as one way to achieve this. But they have made a big mistake. We will coordinate with other sectors and fight back -- and we will win."

"The ironic thing is that Fairly Lucid Productions' artistic director, Ben Noble's work was inspired by the courage and determination of an American family. The play they will present at SFIAF, titled MEMBER focuses on a plague of murders of gay men in Sydney in the 1970s and 1980s. One of the victims was Scott Johnson, an American student from UC Berkeley. The police classified the killing as a suicide and refused to investigate it (as they did with over 100 other such incidents).

But Scott's family refused to accept this verdict and fought for 30 years to have the case reclassified as a murder. They finally prevailed in 2019 and the perpetrator was sent to prison. However, the most important thing about Scott's case is that the conviction caused the Australian authorities to re-classify dozens of other killings and open murder investigations into them. This is what inspired Ben Noble to write the play.

What can speak more to America's heritage than the determination of an American family to fight for justice and the systemic change that their struggle finally brought about? It is this spirit of resilience that inspired us and is the reason Fairly Lucid Productions is performing at the San Francisco International Arts Festival."

Fairly Lucid Productions is just one of 50 companies and artist ensembles from the Bay Area and seven other countries presenting their work at the Festival.

The Festival theme. IN DIASPORA: I.D. for the New Majority speaks to the shifting demographics of the country. Our vision for this country is the antithesis of Project 2025 and we will prevail.

THE 2025 SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL ARTS FESTIVAL

DANCE & CIRQUE

Radio Vision (2025, World Premiere)

Helen Wicks Works (USA)

Fri May 2, 8:00pm; Sun May 4, 3:30pm

20 mins. Shared Bill With Alive & Well Productions.

Total Duration: 50 mins

Theatre of Yugen's NOH Space, 2840 Mariposa St.

The Four Seasons of Hamadan (2025, San Francisco Premiere)

Alive & Well Productions (USA)

Fri May 2, 8:00pm, Sun May 4, 3:30pm

23 minutes. Shared bill with Helen Wicks Works

Total Duration: 50 mins

Theatre of Yugen's NOH Space, 2840 Mariposa St.

Imagining Pain: The Menster Saga (2024, Bay Area Premiere)

Sarada Kala Nilayam (USA)

Sat May 3, 2:30pm, Sun May 4, 7:00pm

25 mins. Shared Bill with Samudra Dance Creations.

Total duration 65 mins

Tix: $20 - $28 Gen Adm.

Theatre of Yugen's NOH Space, 2840 Mariposa St.

Fearless Women - A Celebration of Women's Literature (work-in-progress)

Samudra Dance Creations

Sat May 3, 2:30pm, Sun May 4, 7:00pm

35 mins. Shared Bill with Sarada Kala Nilyam.

Total duration 65 mins

Tix: $20 - $28 Gen Adm.

Theatre of Yugen's NOH Space, 2840 Mariposa St.

Tablao Flamenco

Melissa Cruz Flamenco (USA)

Sat May 3, 7:30pm

60 minutes with intermission. Tix: $20 - $28 Gen Adm.

Abanico Coffee Roasters, 2121 Mission St

N.Ormes (2023, West Coast Premiere)

Agathe and Adrien (Canada)

Thu May 8, 8:30pm; Sat May 10, 8:00pm

60 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.

Dance Mission Theater, 3316 24th St.

Pulp and it's completely different but also still pulp (2025, World Premiere)

PULP (USA)

Fri May 9, 7:30pm; Sat May 10, 7:00pm; Sun May 11, 2:30pm & 6:30pm

60 min w/out intermission Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.

Folk Yoga Studio, 3315 20th St

my choice, my body (2021) and Anchor (2023) (U.S. Premieres)

Suichu-megane∞ (Japan)

Fri May 9, 8:30pm; Sat May 10, 4:00pm

50 mins with intermission Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.

Dance Mission Theater, 3316 24th St.

Unbound (2017)

Abhinaya Dance Company of San Jose (USA)

Sun May 11, 2:00pm

Duration: 40 mins. Shared Bill with InSyncKathak

Total duration 95 mins

Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.

Dance Mission Theater, 3316 24th St.

Prakriti (2020)

InSyncKathak Dancers (USA)

Sun May 11, 2:00pm

45 mins. Shared bill with Abhinaya

Total duration 95 mins

Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.

Dance Mission Theater, 3316 24th St.

Theatre Flamenco of San Francisco

Sun May 11, 7:00pm

50 mins with intermission Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.

Dance Mission Theater, 3316 24th St

MUSIC

Women in Jazz & World Music Graduation Concert

Dee Spencer Trio with Michelle Jacques & Students

Fri May 2, 7:00pm

90 mins w/out intermission. Tix: Free / By Donation

Community Music Center, 544 Capp St.

Music for Eight Guitars (The Parting Gift)

Moe Staiano Ensemble (USA)

Fri May 2 7:30pm

30mins. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.

Monkeybrains, 933 Treat Ave

Classical & Latin American Interpretations

Romano & Ophir Duo (USA)

Saturday, May 3, 2:00 PM

70 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20 - $28

Barbara Berkeley Studio, 3340 A 18th St.

Circle Singing

Motion (USA)

Saturday May 3, 4:30pm

90 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20 - $28 Gen Adm.

Community Music Center, 544 Capp St.

JazzFrancisco (USA)

Sat May 3, 6:00pm

60 mins w/out intermission

Barbara Berkeley Studio 3340A 18th

Loopy Church

Valerie Troutt Trio (USA)

Sat May 3, 6:30pm

45min w/out intermission. Tix: $20 - $28 Gen Adm.

Fingersnaps Media Arts 3527 20th St

Ogum Onirê (2025, World Premiere)

Robert Lopez Ensemble featuring Jorge Alabê (USA)

Sat May 3, 8:30pm

50 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20 - $28 Gen Adm.

Community Music Center, 544 Capp St.

Conspiracy of Venus (USA)

Sun May 4, 2:00pm

60 minutes w/out intermission. Tix: $20 - $28 Gen Adm.

Community Music Center, 544 Capp St.

Wong Wei's Legacy (work-in-progress)

Francis Wong (USA)

Sun May 4 3:00pm. 60 mins. w/out intermission. Tix: $20-$28

Monkeybrains, 933 Treat Ave

Nile Vibes: Ancient Roots, Modern Grooves

Music in-Takht (USA)

Sun May 4, 6:30pm

105 minutes with intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.

Community Music Center, 544 Capp St.

Slinky Proverb (2024, California Premiere)

Karma Roulette Quartet (USA)

Sun May 4, 7:00pm

105 mins with Intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.

Red Poppy Art House, 2698 Folsom St

Directions (2001)

Rashida Oji & Just Now

Wed May 7. 7:00pm.

60 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20 - $28 Gen Adm.

Fingersnaps Media Arts, 3527 20th St.

Barrio Mundial Trio

Wed May 7, 8:00pm

60 mins w/out intermission. Tix: FREE

Chile Lindo, 2943 16th St

Flight Risk (2025, World Premiere)

Moving Van Trio

Thu May 8, 8:00pm

60 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20 - $28 Gen Adm.

Fingersnaps Media Arts, 3527 20th St.

Guilty Pleasures and Hip Hits

The No-Mads (USA)

Fri May 9, 7:00pm

70 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20 - $28 Gen Adm.

Fingersnaps Media Arts, 3527 20th St.

Mujeres ahora

Ensemble for These Times (USA)

Fri May 9, 7:30pm

70 mins with intermission Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.

Community Music Center, 544 Capp St.

Prasant Radhakrishnan Trio (USA)

Fri May 9 8:00pm.

45 mins. Shared Bill with Siddique Ahmed.

Total duration 105 mins

Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.

Monkeybrains, 933 Treat Ave

Melodies & Rhythms from Afghanistan

Siddique Ahmed & Eman Hashimi (USA)

Fri May 9 8:00pm.

45 mins. Shared Bill with Prasant Radhakrishnan.

Total duration 105 mins

Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.

Monkeybrains, 933 Treat Ave

El Gaucho Perdido

Sumi Lee - Ramiro Boero Duo (USA)

Saturday, May 10, 4:30 PM

70 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.

Community Music Center, 544 Capp St.

Malpica (USA)

Abanico Coffee Roasters

Sat May 10, 7:30pm

60 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.

Abanico Coffee Roasters, 2121 Mission St.

Otro Mundo del Azul Profundo (2025, World Premiere)

Loco Bloco (USA)

Sat May 10, 8:00pm

45 mins w/out intermission

Cultura y Arte Nativa de las Americas, 1333 Florida St.

Mangroves and Marimba (2025, World Premiere)

Eryen Korath y Neblinas del Pacífico (Colombia / USA)

Sat May 10, 8:30pm

90 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.

Community Music Center, 544 Capp St.

Mystic Harmonies (2025, World Premiere)

Melody of China with Ali Akbar College of Music Ensemble (USA)

Sun May 11, 2:00pm

75 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.

Community Music Center, 544 Capp St

Jupiter (2024)

Sameer Gupta (USA)

Sun May 11, 4:00pm

75 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.

Monkeybrains 933 Treat Ave.

Bach, Tango & Beyond

Teresa Tam, Obadiah Díaz Wrynla, Basma Edrees (USA)

Sun May 11, 4:30pm

105 mins with intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.

Red Poppy Art House, 2698 Folsom St.

Hanoman in Action

Gamelan Sari Raras (USA)

Sun May 11, 7:00pm

75 mins w/out intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.

Community Music Center, 544 Capp St

Celebrating Mother's Day with a Queer American Songbook

Duo, Brock & Spencer (USA)

Sun May 11, 7:30pm

105 mins with intermission. Tix: $20-$28 Gen Adm.

The Chan National Queer Arts Center, 170 Valencia St.