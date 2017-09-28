Sam Mendes to Direct Lehman Brothers Saga THE LEHMAN TRILOGY for National Theatre

The Daily Mail has reported that Sam Mendes will direct Stefano Massini's three-part drama about the investment bank Lehman Brothers.

The Lehman Trilogy, which is to be produced by the National and Neal Street Productions, will be a translation of Massini's original work which was produced at Milan's Piccolo Teatro in 2015. National Theatre's artistic director, Ben Power, is responsible for the translation.

According to the Mail, the three part saga revolves around, "a farming merchant from Bavaria, who sails to New York in 1844 and establishes what will become a venerable financial institution - and concludes when titanic infighting causes the fall of the company."

According to Bamigboye, Mendes has already begun the casting process and the plays are slated for a run on the South Bank in 2018.

