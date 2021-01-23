Sam Leicht Appears on This Week's Episode of SOUP TROUPE ONLINE
Tune in on Saturday, January 23 at 1PM EST!
Tune in on Saturday, January 23 at 1PM EST for SOUP TROUPE ONLINE. Hosted by co-founder Danny Feldman (Hide and Seek) and co-president Dani Wergiles, the livestream is streamed every weekend to discuss soups and more with special guests. Join Sam Leicht (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical) for stories, Q&As, and more.
SOUP TROUPE ONLINE goes live each week to rate soups within a variety of different categories, recall favorite soup memories, and more. Started at French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts by Feldman alongside co-founder Cole Wright-Schaner, the troupe met weekly each summer prior to the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort to keep soup in all of our lives, Feldman and Wergiles have moved their platform online, and have entertained Broadway stars from the companies of Jagged Little Pill, Dear Evan Hansen, Mrs. Doubtfire, Wicked, Sing Street, The Prom, The Band's Visit, Something Rotten!, Newsies, Violet, SpongeBob Squarepants, Be More Chill, The Book of Mormon, The Phantom of the Opera, Fun Home, Avenue Q, Mary Poppins, The Play That Goes Wrong, and more. STO's most recent episode included appearances by Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom) and Jarred Manista (West Side Story).
More information on SOUP TROUPE ONLINE can be found on Instagram @souptroupeofficial, and on Facebook @SoupTroupeOnline.
