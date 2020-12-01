Sabrina Carpenter, Jeremy Pope, Ariana DeBose, Kaitlyn Dever and More Make Forbes 30 Under 30 List
Additional artists to have made the Hollywood & Entertainment list include David Alvarez, Andrew Burnap, Lana Condor, Eden Duncan-Smith and more.
Forbes has revealed their annual Hollywood & Entertainment 30 Under 30 list, highlighting the upcoming generation of talent in the industry. The list includes a handful of well-known stars of the theater world, including Sabrina Carpenter, Jeremy Pope, Ariana DeBose, Kaitlyn Dever (who is set for the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen) and more!
Check out the full list HERE!
Actress, singer, songwriter, designer and style icon, Sabrina Carpenter recently starred in Mean Girls on Broadway, and can also be seen in Short History of The Long Road, which recently premiered to rave reviews at the Tribeca Film Festival. Her new album Singular: Act 2 will be released later this summer. She can also be seen in Netflix's upcoming original high school comedy, Tall Girl. Other recent credits include breakout The Hate U Give and Girl Meets World. Carpenter is represented by Paradigm, Foundation Media Partners, Faculty, Shemarya and SGSB&C, LLP.
Jeremy Pope recently starred in Ryan Murphy's Hollywood on Netflix. He returned to Choir Boy on stage after originating the role Off-Broadway in 2013 (Drama League Award nomination). This spring, he will co-star in the Broadway production of Ain't Too Proud, reprising the role of Eddie Kendricks, which he originated in the out-of-town run. Other theatre credits include Invisible Thread (Second Stage Theater) and The View Upstairs (Lynn Redgrave Theater). On screen, Pope starred in The Ranger, which premiered at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival. His singles "New Love" and "Feel So Good" are available on iTunes.
Ariana DeBose can be seen as Alyssa Greene in Netflix's The Prom, and will soon be seen as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. Broadway: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, A Bronx Tale, Hamilton (Off-Broadway and original Broadway cast), Leading Player in the Tony Winning revival of Pippin, Mary Wilson of the Supremes (Diana Ross cover) in Motown, Nautica in Andy Blankenbuehler's Bring It On the Musical, and Sondheim's Company with the NY Philharmonic. Her film credits include: Anita in West Side Story and Alyssa Green in The Prom. TV credits include: "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "The Breaks" (VH1), "SYTYCD" top 20 season 6 (Fox) & "OLTL" Star Crossed Lovers Series. Instagram & Twitter @arianadebose.
Kaitlyn Dever was recently cast in the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. She can be seen on TV shows including "Justified" and "Last Man Standing," and films such as "The Spectacular Now" and "Booksmart". Last year, she received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Netflix's mini-series "Unbelievable."
See the full 30 Under 30 List HERE.
