STRANGERS THINGS Stage Play Could Hint at 'What Comes Next' in Netflix Series

A new teaser for Strangers Things: The First Shadow hints that the play could give audience "the key" to come in the Netflix series' upcoming fifth season.

While the teaser does not give away any specific plot details, it showcases flashbacks from the series before displaying an empty theatre with the words: "The beginning of the Stranger Things story might hold the key to what comes next."

Deadline reports that the upcoming play will begin performances on November 17 at London’s Phoenix Theatre, with performances already selling out through December. Tickets can be purchased Click Here.

This new play by Kate Trefry, a writer and co-executive producer for the TV series of Stranger Things, will be rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon.

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy... and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story - and may hold the key to the end.

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW will be directed by Stephen Daldry with co-director Justin Martin, set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, illusions design by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video design by 59 Productions, movement direction by Coral Messam, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG, international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan, Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates is Technical Director, with further creative team members to be announced.

Watch the new teaser here: