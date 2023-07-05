STRANGERS THINGS Stage Play Could Hint at 'What Comes Next' in Netflix Series

Strangers Things: The First Shadow will begin performances on November 17 at London’s Phoenix Theatre.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

4 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 4 Broadway Shows Close Today
What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical? Photo 2 What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical?
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Photo 3 Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney, Boniello Join RENT Concert
Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look Photo 4 Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look

STRANGERS THINGS Stage Play Could Hint at 'What Comes Next' in Netflix Series

A new teaser for Strangers Things: The First Shadow hints that the play could give audience "the key" to come in the Netflix series' upcoming fifth season.

While the teaser does not give away any specific plot details, it showcases flashbacks from the series before displaying an empty theatre with the words: "The beginning of the Stranger Things story might hold the key to what comes next."

Deadline reports that the upcoming play will begin performances on November 17 at London’s Phoenix Theatre, with performances already selling out through December. Tickets can be purchased Click Here.

This new play by Kate Trefry, a writer and co-executive producer for the TV series of Stranger Things, will be rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon.

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy... and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story - and may hold the key to the end.

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW will be directed by Stephen Daldry with co-director Justin Martin, set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, illusions design by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video design by 59 Productions, movement direction by Coral Messam, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG, international casting consultancy by Jim CarnahanGary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates is Technical Director, with further creative team members to be announced.

Watch the new teaser here:




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Photo
Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks

Bernadette Peters made quite the entrance on Live! With Kelly and Mark this morning to discuss the upcoming Broadway Barks! The Tony winning Broadway legend showed off her dance moves when she first entered the stage to see Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos. Watch video clips from Peters' appearance on the show now!

2
Video: Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Photo
Video: Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event

PBS' A Capitol Fourth event took place yesterday, July 4, hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro in the 43rd annual edition of America’s national Independence Day celebration on PBS.  Watch the full event here!

3
Could Timothee Chalamet Be Returning to the Stage Soon? Photo
Could Timothee Chalamet Be Returning to the Stage Soon?

Could Timothee Chalamet be returning to the stage? The rumor mill has been circulating since the actor posted a photo on his Instagram stories earlier this week, tagging the Manhattan Theatre Club's official account.

4
Interview: Lauren Patten Talks Upcoming Sony Hall Concert Photo
Interview: Lauren Patten Talks Upcoming Sony Hall Concert

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Tony, Grammy, and Drama Desk Award winner Lauren Patten as she discusses her upcoming concert at Sony Hall.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway BarksVideo: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway Barks
Sydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you' in SeptemberSydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you' in September
Julie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on FridayJulie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on Friday
McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US

Recommended For You