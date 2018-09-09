STRAIGHT WHITE MEN Takes Final Broadway Bow Today

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Straight White Men will conclude its limited run today, September 9. The play began previews at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) on Friday, June 29, 2018 and officially opened on Broadway on July 23, 2018. Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, stars Kate Bornstein, Josh Charles, Ty Defoe, Armie Hammer, Stephen Payne and Paul Schneider.

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities. Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes a hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. This is one white Christmas like you've never seen before.

Before the final performance, we're flashing back through the show's journey on Broadway!

In December 2017, it was announced that Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt would lead Second Stage's upcoming Broadway production of Straight White Men, directed by Anna D. Shapiro.

The cast began rehearsals in June.

Later that month, it was announced that Skerritt would depart the production for personal reasons. He was replaced first by Denis Arndt, then later by Stephen Payne, who officially took over the role on July 5.

The company celebrated opening night on July 23.

Happy trails, Straight White Men!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You