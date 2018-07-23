Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On STRAIGHT WHITE MEN on Broadway!

Straight White Men officially opens on Broadway tonight, July 23, 2018. Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, stars Kate Bornstein, Josh Charles, Ty Defoe, Armie Hammer, Stephen Payne and Paul Schneider.

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities. Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes a hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. This is one white Christmas like you've never seen before.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Matt Windman, amNY: There is no character development or plot, besides a handful of guys sitting around on a couch. As their father looks on, the three young men play games (including a retooled version of "Monopoly" created by their mother), joke around (breaking into a parody version of the title song of "Oklahoma!") and strut around in matching pajamas.

