STOMP Off-Broadway Announces Reduced Winter Schedule

STOMP, the award-winning international sensation and iconic New York theatrical landmark which has been astonishing audiences at the Orpheum Theatre since 1994, today announced a new winter playing schedule. Beginning Tuesday, February 1, Stomp will play a four-performance week.

Performances will take place on Friday at 8 PM, Saturday at 3 and 8 PM, and Sunday at 2 PM. The production will resume an eight-performance schedule on Tuesday, March 29.

STOMP's co-creators, Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas said, "During these rough times for live theatre, we are changing the playing schedule to four shows a week. We are grateful that this could be worked out with the cast, crew, and landlord. We look forward to resuming an eight-performance schedule in the spring at our Orpheum Theatre home."

People holding tickets for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday performances during that period can get a refund at their original point of purchase.

STOMP was among the first off-Broadway productions to resume performances last summer and remains deeply committed to the health and safety of its audiences and performers, requiring that all cast, crew, staff and audiences entering the Orpheum Theatre show proof of vaccination prior to entry. Out of an abundance of caution, audience members must be masked. The company will be adjusting protocols as official COVID-19 guidance evolves.

Over three million people have seen STOMP at its 347-seat home in The Orpheum Theatre. In addition to the flagship New York production, STOMP continues to tour North America and recently announced a spring engagement in its Brighton UK "hometown."

STOMP has become a theatrical phenomenon and a must-see for tourists and locals alike. The performers "make rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound," says co-founder/director Luke Cresswell. STOMP has created its own inimitable form of rhythmic expression: both household and industrial objects find new life as musical instruments in the hands of an idiosyncratic band of body percussionists. It is a journey through sound, a celebration of the everyday and a comic interplay of characters wordlessly communicating through dance and drum. Synchronized stiff-bristle brooms become a sweeping orchestra, eight Zippo lighters flip open and closed to create a fiery fugue, wooden poles thump and clack in a rhythmic explosion. STOMP uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - dustbins, tea chests, radiator hoses, boots, hub caps - to fill the stage with a compelling and unique act that is often imitated but never duplicated.

STOMP is the winner of an Olivier Award for Best Choreography; New York's OBIE Award; a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience, and a "Legend of Off-Broadway" Award.

A unique combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy, Stomp has made a global mark on popular culture with performances at Athens' Acropolis, The Academy Awards, London Olympics Closing Ceremony, this collaboration with Paul Simon and Jimmy Fallon on "Cecilia," , a stunning STOMP OUT LITTER PSA shot across NYC's five boroughs, this one-take collaboration with The Harlem Globetrotters , and this unique collaboration on the Latin Grammys with the award-winning band Calle 13. It has been parodied on "Saturday Night Live" and "The Simpsons," and been an answer on Jeopardy!

STOMP's international engagements have included Abu Dhabi, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dubai, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Palestine, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, and Turkey.

Visit https://stomponline.com for New York and national tour information and www.stomp.co.uk for international news. The Orpheum Theatre is located at 126 Second Avenue between 7th and 8th Streets.

Tickets are available through www.Ticketmaster.com or at the box office. For groups of 10+, please call (212) 203-9980.