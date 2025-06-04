STARS IN THE HOUSE West End Special to Include Jane Krakowski, Vanessa Williams and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stars in the House, hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson, will spotlight the West End theatre scene in a special episode airing Thursday, June 5 at 8:00 PM ET on the Stars in the House YouTube channel.

The episode features appearances by stage and screen stars currently performing in London’s West End, including Jane Krakowski and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Here We Are at The National Theatre), Vanessa Williams (The Devil Wears Prada), David Bedella (& Juliet), Kevin McHale (The Frogs), Clare Foster (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), and Cedric Neal (Hadestown).

The episode will include backstage insights, performance highlights, and personal conversations with the artists. Ferguson and Krakowski will share their experience performing at The National Theatre, while Williams offers a behind-the-scenes look at The Devil Wears Prada. Jackson reunites with longtime friend Neal, and joins Foster for a scene from Benjamin Button.

Stars in the House launched in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 shutdowns, originally conceived as a fundraising and community-building platform. Since its inception, the series has raised over $2 million for charities including the Entertainment Community Fund, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, The Trevor Project, and more.

This West End episode continues the show's legacy of celebrating theatre artists across the globe and connecting audiences to performers through candid interviews, live performances, and charitable outreach.

How to Watch:

When: Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Stars in the House YouTube Channel

Replay: The episode will remain available for on-demand viewing after its premiere.

For more information, visit www.starsinthehouse.com.