STARS IN THE HOUSE Live at Town Hall Rescheduled to October 25

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that their live and in person Stars in the House at The Town Hall will be rescheduled to Monday, October 25th at 8:00 PM, consistent with Theatre Authority guidelines.

Broadway's brightest stars will come together at the live concert benefitting The Actors Fund. The line-up will include appearances by Andy Karl, Anika Larsen, Bebe Neuwirth, Brenda Braxton, Charlotte d'Amboise, Christine Pedi, Chita Rivera, Dana Delany, Kelli O'Hara, Laura Benanti, Linda Benanti, Liz Callaway, Marc Shaiman, Orfeh, Schele Williams and many others. CBS Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook will also take the stage to give the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic. The evening will be directed by Lisa Mordente.

Ticket buyers who have purchased tickets to the original September 12th show will have the option to attend the new date, or will receive a refund. Ticket buyers will receive an email from TicketMaster with further details. To purchase tickets, please visit: ticketmaster.com.

This special Stars in the House will livestream Monday, October 25th at 8:00 pm ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com. Viewers will be able to donate in real time to The Actors Fund and have the chance for one of the stars to read their names from The Town Hall stage.

The evening is sponsored by Town Hall, Staging Concepts, StreamYard, NH Collections Madison Avenue, with additional sponsorship opportunities still available. Based in Minneapolis, Staging Concepts is a leading national provider of staging solutions and equipment for performing arts spaces, production companies and live events venues of all types. For the past 30 years, the company has been committed to elevating the abilities of all people to safely access and enjoy amazing life experiences.

On June 30, "Stars In The House" marked $1 MILLION raised for The Actors Fund since the show began in March 2020. Through hundreds of shows, thousands of guests, and millions of viewers, donations from all around the world flooded in as people tuned in nearly every night to revisit beloved Broadway shows, television series, and films with the stars who made them, and have their spirits lifted by this one-of-a-kind series. Seth and James celebrated at an invite-only in-person show that featured appearances from Brenda Braxton, Josh Bryant, Andréa Burns, Liz Callaway, Paul Castree, Kristin Chenoweth, Darius de Haas, Colin Donnell, Dr. Jon LaPook, Beth Leavel, Andrea Martin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lisa Mordente, Patti Murin, Jack Plotnick, Chita Rivera, Marc Shaiman, Pearl Sun, Nina West, and more.

The Town Hall special guests join the incredible lineup of casts and talent that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including "ER," "The West Wing," "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," "Night at the Museum," "The Kids Are All Right," "Thirtysomething," "The Joy Luck Club," "Girls5eva," "Little House On The Prairie," "Knots Landing," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Family Ties," "The Waltons," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Guys and Dolls," "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," "AIDA," "Annie," "Godspell," "The Light In The Piazza," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," "Anastasia," "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella," and "The Full Monty." Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Tuesdays - Saturdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.