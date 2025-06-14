STAGE FRIGHT at Red Eye NY Welcomes Melissa Manchester

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stage Fright, hosted by Marti Gould Cummings a Grand Marshal for this year's NYC Pride, along with Drama Desk-nominee Yaz Fukuoka on the keys, will welcome Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester on Tuesday, June 17.

The very special appearance follows Manchester's three-night, sold-out engagement at 54 Below titled Fifty Threads: An Artist's Journey, reflecting on her five-decade career. The performances marked the first time the "Midnight Blue" singer had performed a concert in two years. During her time away from the concert stage, Manchester was receiving rave reviews on a 17-month, 51-city national tour of Funny Girl playing Mrs. Brice. The evening at Red Eye NY for Stage Fright will be one that will go down in history for the show and host Marti Gould Cummings.

"For years I have listened to Melissa Manchester and her incredible voice. To now welcome her onto my stage is a thrill I can't even begin to express. She is an icon in every sense of the word," Cummings said.

The evening will feature stories (and a song or two) from Manchester's legendary career. Known for hit songs, "Don't Cry Out Loud," "Come In From the Rain," "Whenever I Call You Friend," and "You Should Hear How She Talks About You," the native New Yorker has stood the test of time and has touched upon every facet of the entertainment industry.

In addition to Funny Girl, Manchester has also starred in the national tours of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Music Of The Night and Song And Dance, and created the role of Maddy, the title character's mother, on the NBC hit TV series Blossom. She also composed music for the animated features The Great Mouse Detective and Lady And The Tramp II, the sequel to the Disney classic, in addition to composing the scores for the theatrical musicals I Sent A Letter To My Love and Sweet Potato Queens. In 2021, Manchester was inducted into the Great American Songbook Foundation's Hall of Fame. On July 19, her first-ever concerto for piano and orchestra titled AWAKE! will have its debut performance at the Corning Museum of Glass Auditorium in Corning, NY. This multi-dimensional piece will be performed by renowned pianist and composer Jeffrey Biegel and a 40-piece orchestra. Her latest album RE: VIEW, a reimagining of her classic songs, is available now.

A memorable night lies ahead this Tuesday at Stage Fright - Melissa, Marti, memories, and a very up-close and fun way for fans to get to know the woman behind the music.