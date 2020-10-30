SPECIAL BWW $5 DISCOUNT - ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: BAND TOGETHER honoring BILLY PORTER

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TICKETS ON SALE NOW! https://livestream.broadwayondemand.com/rockers/ STREAMING ONE NIGHT ONLY on Broadway On Demand Use code ROCK5 for $5 Off MAC and The PATH Fund present ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: BAND TOGETHER a benefit concert honoring Billy Porter starring: Michael Cerveris & Loose Cattle, Lilli Cooper, Isabelle Gottfried, Morgan James, Donnie Kehr, LaChanze, Constantine Maroulis, Rick Negron, Adam Pascal, Ryan Peete, Jen Perry, Ryann Redmond, J. Robert Spencer featuring: Alexa Ray Joel, Julie Halston, Ginger Minj, Randy Rainbow with a special appearance by Cyndi Lauper hosted by Ben Cameron proceeds to benefit: PATH Fund's Community Relief Grant, Broadway Bound Kids, The Felix Organization and Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS. sponsored by: MAC, Y.D. Fox Entertainment, Evolving Voice, J. Barry & Connie Howell, Paris Campbell, Elizabeth Wilson Legacy Project, The Schoch Foundation, Bellissima Prosecco, The Fuel Stop, and Shure. USE CODE ROCK5 - SPECIAL DISCOUNT - $5 OFF ANY PRICE LEVEL - USE CODE ROCK5 GET TICKETS AT ROCKERSONBROADWAY.COM https://livestream.broadwayondemand.com/rockers/


