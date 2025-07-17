SPEAK, SAHARA, SPEAK to Premiere at New York Theater Summer Festival 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Speak, Sahara, Speak, a new work written and directed by Taiwo Aloba, will be presented at the New York Theater Summer Festival 2025 with three performances at the Hudson Guild Theater (441 West 26th St., New York, NY). The production will run Monday, July 28 at 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 30 at 9:00 p.m., and Saturday, August 2 at 6:45 p.m.

The 75-minute play features performances by Annieleida Bent, Arielle Waller, Samia Omari, Dasja Amenze, and Amber Jessie. Music direction is by Nami Nazar, with light and sound design by Joseph Cobb.

Speak, Sahara, Speak explores themes of identity, resilience, and womanhood through a vivid, multidisciplinary narrative shaped by music, poetry, and ensemble storytelling.

For tickets and performance details, visit New York Theater Festival website or click the links below:

All performances take place at the Hudson Guild Theater.