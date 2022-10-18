SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED: THE NYC SESSIONS – VOLUME THREE to be Released in November

YELLOW SOUND LABEL will release Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions - Volume Three, the final installment of the monumental three-volume set dedicated to the oeuvre of iconic musical theater composer Stephen Sondheim. The third edition will be available on Friday, November 18 in streaming and digital formats, in addition to a 2-disc CD. The album is produced by the series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond and features Music Director Joseph Goodrich on piano. Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions, which encompasses 70 singers and 120 songs, is a landmark collection destined to be a major contribution to the canon of Sondheim recordings. Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions - Volume Three is now available to pre-order at YellowSoundLabel.com and SondheimUnplugged.com.

Sondheim Unplugged is the smash New York revue captured here with electrifying performances from some of Broadway's most impressive vocalists, who collectively boast over 100 Broadway credits to their names.

Several of this edition's key performers originated roles in Sondheim musicals, including George Lee Andrews (A Little Night Music), Danielle Ferland (Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George), Joy Franz (Into the Woods), Annie Golden (Assassins), Teri Ralston (Company, A Little Night Music), Ken Jennings (Sweeney Todd), Pamela Winslow Kashani (Into the Woods), Pamela Myers (Company), Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd), Melanie Vaughan (Sunday in the Park with George), and Jim Walton (Merrily We Roll Along). The album also includes performances by vocalists seen more recently on Broadway in the Sondheim revivals of A Little Night Music (Ramona Mallory), Company (Claybourne Elder, Nicholas Rodriguez, Bruce Sabath), The Frogs (Eric Michael Gillett), Pacific Overtures (Telly Leung), and Lucia Spina, currently featured in Into the Woods.

In contrast to some of the grand concert presentations of the composer's work, Sondheim Unplugged strives to convey each song simply and essentially, burnished by impeccable performances and enhanced by spare yet elegant piano accompaniment. This third edition highlights more of the best-loved tunes from the master composer's prolific collection of works ("Being Alive," "No One Is Alone," "Move On"), as well as lesser-heard, sparkling treasures from projects like The Girls of Summer and The Frogs. It also features cut songs from Company ("Happily Ever After") and Assassins ("Flag Song"), and more. Recorded in the studio throughout 2020 and 2021, this is a once-in-a-generation compendium of some of the most classic songs in contemporary musical theater history.

The first and second volumes in the series were the #1 best-sellers on Amazon in the "Musical Soundtracks and Scores" category for the first three months of their respective releases. They were hailed as "a rich and rewarding treasure trove of recordings" by BroadwayWorld.com and "a stellar collection" from Midwest Record. The Algemeiner called them "Simply phenomenal. A must-listen for any Broadway, Sondheim, or theatre fan." According to Stage & Cinema, "every song in this collection is fabulous."

"On behalf of Yellow Sound Label, I am very proud to be concluding this definitive series exploring the work of Stephen Sondheim," says the label's Executive Producer Michael Croiter. "I can't think of a better way to move towards 2023 than to celebrate Sondheim's legacy with these wonderful singers and this classic repertoire."

Sondheim Unplugged - hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who fills the audience in on Sondheimian facts, history, and assorted tidbits of theatrical lore - has been a celebrated monthly New York event since 2010, featuring some of Broadway and the nightclub scene's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only. In addition to its regular home of Feinstein's/54 Below in New York, the show has been seen in venues and performing arts centers, including NJPAC (New Jersey Performing Arts Center), and in London at The Hippodrome and Crazy Coqs.

The show is the recipient of the BroadwayWorld New York Cabaret Award for "Best Variety Show/Recurring Series" and the Bistro Award for "Outstanding Cabaret Series," in addition to a nomination for "Show of the Year" from the Manhattan Association of Clubs.

For more information, please visit SondheimUnplugged.com.

YELLOW SOUND LABEL is an Emmy Award-winning and Grammy Award-nominated, cutting-edge company that produces established performers, up-and-coming artists and original cast recordings. The boutique label takes a hands-on approach in nurturing and producing passionate, focused performers and composers who create quality, noteworthy recordings. YellowSoundLabel.com

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED: THE NYC SESSIONS - VOLUME THREE - Track List

Disc One

1. Opening Doors - Harris Doran, Rob Maitner, Lucia Spina, Jim Walton, Sally Mayes and Kelli Rabke

2. Hades - Eric Michael Gillett

3. Sorry/Grateful - Jacob Hoffman

4. I Know Things Now - Michelle Dowdy

5. It Takes Two - Danielle Ferland and Jeff Blumenkrantz

6. Loving You - Karen Mason

7. That Dirty Old Man - Ramona Mallory

8. Somewhere - T. Oliver Reid

9. Now You Know - Donna Vivino

10. Not While I'm Around - Ken Jennings

11. Gussie's Opening Number/Growing Up - Kate Loprest

12. One More Kiss - Sierra Rein and Sarah Rice

13. Flag Song - Claybourne Elder

14. We Do Not Belong Together - Victoria Cook and Aaron Ramey

15. Another Hundred People - Leenya Rideout

16. No More - Evan Harrington

17. When - Courter Simmons and Lisa Sabin

18. Take the Moment - Aaron Ramey

19. A Little Priest - Lucia Spina and Rob Maitner

20. Lesson #8 / Children & Art - Scott Coulter

21. Being Alive - Brian Charles Rooney

Disc 2

1. Everything's Coming Up Roses - Marta Sanders

2. The Worst Pies in London - Annie Golden

3. Stay With Me - Julie Reyburn

4. All I Need Is the Girl - Courter Simmons

5. I Remember / Changing -Liz McCartney

6. Happily Ever After - Bruce Sabath

7. No One Is Alone - Joy Franz

8. Love, I Hear - Telly Leung

9. Our Little World - Pamela Winslow Kashani

10. So Many People - Charlie Levy

11. You're Gonna Love Tomorrow - Eric Michael Gillett and Melanie Vaughan

12. What Can You Lose? - Natalie Douglas

13. Getting Married Today - Teri Ralston and Aaron Ramey

14. Fear No More - George Lee Andrews

15. Me & My Town - Pamela Myers and Joseph Goodrich

16. I Have a Love - Jessica Hendy

17. The Ballad of Booth - John Treacy Egan and Harris Doran

18. The Girls of Summer - Gabrielle Stravelli

19. Rose's Turn - Sally Mayes

20. Move On - Lucia Spina and Nicholas Rodriguez

21. Sunday - Marquee Five