SNOWPIERCER Starring Daveed Diggs and Lena Hall Moves to TBS, Gets Second Season Order

WarnerMedia has ordered a second season of its post-apocalyptic sci-fi series Snowpiercer prior to its series premiere. Based on the acclaimed film of the same name, the highly anticipated futuristic thriller will debut next year on TBS. Known for its culture-defining comedies, TBS will be adding dramas to its programming lineup starting with Snowpiercer, starring Oscar® winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) and Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish), in Spring of 2020.



"Snowpiercer is the perfect show to kick-off TBS' entry into dramas with intricate storytelling, stunning visuals and first-class acting," said Brett Weitz, general manager for TBS and TNT. "We believe in the longevity of this series and that audiences will be amazed by the fantastical world that brings to life such relevant social, political and environmental issues."



Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation. Writing on season two will begin this June with Graeme Manson (Orphan Black) returning as executive producer and showrunner.



In addition to Connelly and Diggs, season one of Snowpiercer stars Emmy® nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Susan Park (Ghostbusters), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper's Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Award® winner and Grammy® nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo) and Jaylin Fletcher (Saturday Church).Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World) has been elevated to series regular for season two.



Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein (Cowboy Bebop, Hanna, Prison Break) and Becky Clements (Good Behavior, Aquarius, Last Man Standing); showrunner Graeme Manson(Orphan Black), who wrote the first episode; director James Hawes (The Alienist, Black Mirror); Matthew O'Connor (Continuum, Tin Man); Scott Derrickson (Sinister, Doctor Strange), and the original film's producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.





Related Articles