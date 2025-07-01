SMOKE. SIP. DIE. Live Screenplay Reading to Premiere at Caveat NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A live screenplay reading of Smoke. Sip. Die., a brand-new horror satire by Julian Seltzer and Amanda Jane Stern, will take place at Caveat (21A Clinton Street, NYC) on Tuesday, July 8 at 9:30 PM (doors at 9:00 PM). Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. This event is 21+.

Described as Late Night with the Devil meets The Joe Rogan Experience, Smoke. Sip. Die. centers on The Evolved Cavemen, a controversial “manosphere” podcast returning to the airwaves after a #MeToo scandal. In an attempt to rehab their image, the three remaining male hosts bring on a female co-host—but she knows their darkest secrets and has her own plans for revenge.

The cast includes Amanda Jane Stern, Ryan Nicolls (Law & Order: SVU, Rainbow Six), Abe Goldfarb (Beetlejuice on Broadway), Aaron Phillips (The Equalizer, God of War: Ragnarök), and Ryan O’Regan. Stage directions will be read by Lauren Greenhall, director of the thriller Perfectly Good Moment, now streaming on Tubi.

Julian Seltzer is known for his true crime work on HBO/Max’s House of Hammer and How to Create a Sex Scandal. Amanda Jane Stern made her feature screenwriting debut with Perfectly Good Moment and is a frequent guest on horror-centric podcasts including Horror Queers and The Movie Crypt.

Tickets and more information at https://www.caveat.nyc/events/smoke-sip-die-7-8-2025

