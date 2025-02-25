SMOKE Jazz Club Announces April Line-up Including Jim Rotondi Tribute, George Cables, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SMOKE Jazz Club will present today's leading artists in April aka Jazz Appreciation Month. The lauded tenor saxophonist Walter Smith III begins the month with a five-night run (Apr 2-6) at the helm of his stellar quartet.

SMOKE will host a special tribute concert series honoring trumpeter Jim Rotondi featuring the One For All ensemble with special guest Jon Faddis (Apr 16-20). Longtime audience favorites return to the club including legendary pianists George Cables (Apr 9-13) and Cyrus Chestnut (Apr 23-27), as well as Something Else! featuring Vincent Herring (Apr 30-May 4).

For the complete and most updated April schedule, please visit SMOKEjazz.com.

April 2025 Concert Schedule (subject to change):

Wed-Sun April 2-6

Walter Smith III Quartet

Walter Smith III – tenor saxophone

James Francies – piano

Harish Raghavan – bass

Kendrick Scott – drums

Tenor saxophonist Walter Smith III leads an exciting quartet featuring pianist James Francies, bassist Harish Raghavan, and fellow Houston native, drummer Kendrick Scott. Since his debut nearly two decades ago, Smith has become a cornerstone of the jazz scene, contributing to legendary groups such as Roy Haynes's Fountain of Youth Band, the Terence Blanchard Quintet, Eric Harland's Voyager, and the Ambrose Akinmusire Quintet, as well as collaborations with Jason Moran, Christian McBride, Gerald Clayton, and the Sean Jones Quintet, among many others.

Wed-Sun April 9-13:

George Cables Quartet

Craig Handy – tenor saxophone & flute

George Cables – piano

Alexander Claffy – bass

Jerome Jennings – drums

Legendary pianist George Cables, celebrated for his impeccable sound, sensitive accompaniment, and distinctive playing, leads a stellar quartet. Joining him at SMOKE in this remarkable ensemble are saxophonist Craig Handy, bassist Alexander Claffy, and drummer Jerome Jennings.

Recently named an inaugural recipient of the 2025 Jazz Legacy Fellowship by the Mellon Foundation and the Jazz Foundation of America, Cables is described as a “humble keyboard genius with impeccable technique and a unique songbook.” A key collaborator with jazz icons like Joe Henderson, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon, and Art Pepper, Cables' contributions to jazz are undeniable. As a bandleader, he has released numerous classic recordings, solidifying his place as a major figure in the genre. The New York City Jazz Record hails him as “a piano giant,” while National Public Radio notes that his solos “reveal a deep sense of groove and pacing and a mind at work.”

Wed-Sun April 16-20­:

ONE FOR ALL featuring special guest Jon Faddis

“Jim Rotondi Celebration”

Jon Faddis – trumpet

Eric Alexander – tenor saxophone

Steve Davis – trombone

David Hazeltine – piano

John Webber – bass

Joe Farnsworth – drums

One for All, the renowned sextet featuring Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, David Hazeltine, John Webber, and Joe Farnsworth, is joined by special guest Jon Faddis for a heartfelt tribute to their beloved trumpeter and founding member, Jim Rotondi, who tragically passed away last summer at 61.

Formed in the late 1990s and deeply inspired by the iconic hard bop sextets of the golden age, One for All became a fixture at Smoke, delivering electrifying performances over the years. Their unique sound blends a deep reverence for jazz tradition with a forward-thinking approach that pushes its boundaries. As All About Jazz noted, “Cohesive and interdependent, these musicians bring out the best in one another.”

At the heart of this dynamic group was Rotondi—an exceptional composer, arranger, and performer—whose fiery contributions helped shape the sextet's distinct identity. For these special performances, the great Jon Faddis, famed for his incredible technical prowess and work with jazz legends like Dizzy Gillespie, joins One for All to honor Rotondi's legacy with his own powerful voice.

Wed- Sun April 23- 27: Cyrus Chestnut Trio

Cyrus Chestnut – piano

Dezron Douglas – bass

Willie Jones III – drums

Renowned for his soulful brilliance, piano virtuoso Cyrus Chestnut leads an exceptional trio featuring bassist Dezron Douglas and drummer Willie Jones III. Chestnut's playing, deeply rooted in gospel and blues, infuses each performance with profound emotional depth.

Wed-Sun April 30- May 4

Something Else! featuring Vincent Herring

Vincent Herring – alto saxophone

Jeremy Pelt – trumpet (except Sat)

Freddie Hendrix – trumpet (Sat only)

Wayne Escoffery – tenor saxophone

Adam Rodgers – guitar

David Kikoski – bass

Essiet Essiet – bass

Lewis Nash – drums

Fiery and soulful alto saxophonist Vincent Herring leads this exceptional collective supergroup, bringing together trumpeter Jeremy Pelt, tenor saxophonist Wayne Escoffery, guitarist Adam Rodgers, pianist David Kikoski, bassist Essiet Essiet, and drummer Lewis Nash. On Saturday night, Freddie Hendrix will join in place of Pelt. Herring sums it up perfectly: “The best musicians playing great music and thoroughly enjoying it.”

Their repertoire reinvents classic soul jazz with fresh arrangements of iconic tunes while also introducing their own original contributions to the genre. The performances are rich, soulful, and irresistibly funky. As The New Yorker puts it: “This powerhouse ensemble taps into a timeless repertoire of funk-infused tracks by legends such as Bobby Timmons, Horace Silver, and Lou Donaldson, practically daring audiences to stay still or behave.”

