SL,UT HOUSEWIVES Podcast Debuts Today October 8, 2020, On Storic Media Podcast Network
Hosted By Comedians Xazmin Garza And Camille Theobald
Storic Media Podcast Network, a division of United Stations Media Networks, debuts a new comedy fancast, SL,UT Housewives, featuring hosts and comedians Xazmin Garza and Camille Theobald. SL,UT Housewives debuts October 8, 2020.
SL,UT Housewives examines Bravo TV's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City with a funny, honest narrative by Xazmin and Camille -- and through a lens only they can provide. As natives of the SLC area, the hosts will discuss the antics and drama that ensue on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City with their take on the city and its Mormon culture. The pair honed their stand-up comedy skills on the New York City comedy circuit but still have strong ties to Utah.
"We both grew up in Utah feeling a bit like outsiders-for different reasons-but we have Utah pride," says Xazmin Garza, who was raised in West Valley City, Utah. "Like a true West Valley chick, I'm gonna bring the realness on these SLC housewives! Really, for my home state and the Real Housewives franchise to come together feels like a gift from God, Joseph Smith, Allah, and Andy Cohen."
"People should expect to hear me totally crush on these beautiful socialites while simultaneously throwing shade. It's a gush and gossip relationship," says Camille Theobald, who grew up in Murray, Utah.
The SL,UT Housewives jingle was written and performed by comedian/actor/composer Nick Chambers (listen here) with SL,UT Housewives artwork by comedian/illustrator Julia Johns.
