SLAVE PLAY, GRAND HORIZONS and More on This Month's Qualifying Productions List from Parity Productions
Theatre production company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for January -their directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).
Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to filling a minimum of 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (playwrights, directors, and designers). In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to any full productions industry-wide that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "We're thrilled to have served more than 223 productions and an estimated 1,539 artists in 2019. Until the 50% hiring standard is the norm, we will continue our work and expand upon this vital service," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.
2020 marks the third year of Parity Productions' partnership with Show-Score. The two companies teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind partnership in support of a 50/50 industry hiring standard. If Qualifying Productions have 7 or more performances, they will also be featured on Show-score.com, the largest fan community for New York City theater.
To submit your production, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/submit-your-qualifying-production.html.
To purchase tickets to Qualifying Productions, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/qualifying-productions.html or directly to the Qualifying Production's own website.
January's Qualifying Productions are:
Brecht: Call and Respond
Previews begin: 01/30/20
New Light Theater Project
https://www.newlighttheaterproject.com/brecht-call-and-respond
Devices of Torture
Previews begin: 01/08/20
01/11/20 - 01/25/20
The Skeleton Rep(resents)
https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/devices1
Grand Horizons
12/23/19 - 03/01/19
Second Stage Theatre
https://2st.com/shows/grand-horizons
Get on Your Knees
12/14/19 - 01/26/20
Abingdon Theatre Company
https://www.getonyourkneesshow.com/
Hadestown
Previews begin: 03/22/19
04/17/19 - 01/05/20 (extended)
Walter Kerr Theatre
Is This a Room
12/20/19 - 01/19/20 (extended)
https://www.vineyardtheatre.org/is-this-a-room
Maz and Bricks
01/07/20 - 02/02/20
Fishamble: The New Play Company
https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/maz-and-bricks/#schedule-and-tickets
Near to the Wild Heart
12/05/19 - 01/18/20
New Stage Theatre Company
http://www.newstagetheatre.org/upcoming.php
Or, an Astronaut Play
Previews begin: 01/04/20
01/60/20 - 01/26/20
Inversion Theatre
https://www.inversiontheatre.com/astronautplay
Our Dear Dead Drug Lord
09/11/19 - 01/05/20 (extended)
WP Theater
https://wptheater.org/show/our-dear-dead-drug-lord/
Pumpgirl
Previews begin: 11/07/19
11/14/19 - 01/12/20 (extended)
Irish Repertory Theatre
https://irishrep.org/show/2019-2020/pumpgirl/
A Raisin in the Sun
06/17/17 - 01/25/20 (extended)
Harlem Repertory Theatre
Tato Laviera Theatre
http://www.harlemrepertorytheatre.com/current_season.html
Really Really Gorgeous
Previews begin: 01/23/20
01/30/20 - 02/09/20
The Tank
https://thetanknyc.org/reallyreallygorgeous
Sistas: The Musical
10/23/11 - 12/29/19 (extended)
St. Luke's Theatre
http://www.sistasthemusical.com/
Slave Play
10/06/19 - 01/19/20
John Golden Theatre
https://slaveplaybroadway.com/tickets/
Then She Fell
12/2016 - 01/29/19 (extended)
Third Rail Projects
The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns
The Transfiguration of Benjamin Banneker
01/23/20 - 02/02/20
Skysaver Productions
http://lamama.org/benjamin-banneker/
Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec
05/08/19 - 01/07/20 (extended)
Bated Breath Theatre Company
https://www.unmakinglautrecplay.com/
UP CLOSE Festival
12/27/19 - 01/04/20
New Ohio Theatre
https://www.upclosefestival.com/
Waitress
04/24/16 - 01/05/20
Brooks Atkinson Theatre
http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php
Why We Stand
01/31/20 - 03/01/20
WP Theater
https://wptheater.org/show/where-we-stand/
Criteria to be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory: 50% of the creative roles on the production-playwrights, directors, and designers-must be filled by women and/or TGNC artists; shows must be full productions (with at least one designer distinct from playwright/director) with a minimum of six performances in a New York City venue.
