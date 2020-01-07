SLAVE PLAY, GRAND HORIZONS and More on This Month's Qualifying Productions List from Parity Productions

Theatre production company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for January -their directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).

Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to filling a minimum of 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (playwrights, directors, and designers). In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to any full productions industry-wide that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "We're thrilled to have served more than 223 productions and an estimated 1,539 artists in 2019. Until the 50% hiring standard is the norm, we will continue our work and expand upon this vital service," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.

2020 marks the third year of Parity Productions' partnership with Show-Score. The two companies teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind partnership in support of a 50/50 industry hiring standard. If Qualifying Productions have 7 or more performances, they will also be featured on Show-score.com, the largest fan community for New York City theater.

To submit your production, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/submit-your-qualifying-production.html.

To purchase tickets to Qualifying Productions, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/qualifying-productions.html or directly to the Qualifying Production's own website.

January's Qualifying Productions are:

Brecht: Call and Respond

Previews begin: 01/30/20

New Light Theater Project

https://www.newlighttheaterproject.com/brecht-call-and-respond

Devices of Torture

Previews begin: 01/08/20

01/11/20 - 01/25/20

The Skeleton Rep(resents)

https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/devices1

Grand Horizons

12/23/19 - 03/01/19

Second Stage Theatre

https://2st.com/shows/grand-horizons

Get on Your Knees

12/14/19 - 01/26/20

Abingdon Theatre Company

https://www.getonyourkneesshow.com/

Hadestown

Previews begin: 03/22/19

04/17/19 - 01/05/20 (extended)

Walter Kerr Theatre

https://www.hadestown.com/

Is This a Room

12/20/19 - 01/19/20 (extended)

Vineyard Theatre

https://www.vineyardtheatre.org/is-this-a-room

Maz and Bricks

01/07/20 - 02/02/20

Fishamble: The New Play Company

https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/maz-and-bricks/#schedule-and-tickets

Near to the Wild Heart

12/05/19 - 01/18/20

New Stage Theatre Company

http://www.newstagetheatre.org/upcoming.php

Or, an Astronaut Play

Previews begin: 01/04/20

01/60/20 - 01/26/20

Inversion Theatre

https://www.inversiontheatre.com/astronautplay

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

09/11/19 - 01/05/20 (extended)

WP Theater

https://wptheater.org/show/our-dear-dead-drug-lord/

Pumpgirl

Previews begin: 11/07/19

11/14/19 - 01/12/20 (extended)

Irish Repertory Theatre

https://irishrep.org/show/2019-2020/pumpgirl/

A Raisin in the Sun

06/17/17 - 01/25/20 (extended)

Harlem Repertory Theatre

Tato Laviera Theatre

http://www.harlemrepertorytheatre.com/current_season.html

Really Really Gorgeous

Previews begin: 01/23/20

01/30/20 - 02/09/20

The Tank

https://thetanknyc.org/reallyreallygorgeous

Sistas: The Musical

10/23/11 - 12/29/19 (extended)

St. Luke's Theatre

http://www.sistasthemusical.com/

Slave Play

10/06/19 - 01/19/20

John Golden Theatre

https://slaveplaybroadway.com/tickets/

Then She Fell

12/2016 - 01/29/19 (extended)

Third Rail Projects

The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns

http://www.thenshefell.com/

The Transfiguration of Benjamin Banneker

01/23/20 - 02/02/20

Skysaver Productions

http://lamama.org/benjamin-banneker/

Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec

05/08/19 - 01/07/20 (extended)

Bated Breath Theatre Company

https://www.unmakinglautrecplay.com/

UP CLOSE Festival

12/27/19 - 01/04/20

New Ohio Theatre

https://www.upclosefestival.com/

Waitress

04/24/16 - 01/05/20

Brooks Atkinson Theatre

http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php

Why We Stand

01/31/20 - 03/01/20

WP Theater

https://wptheater.org/show/where-we-stand/

Criteria to be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory: 50% of the creative roles on the production-playwrights, directors, and designers-must be filled by women and/or TGNC artists; shows must be full productions (with at least one designer distinct from playwright/director) with a minimum of six performances in a New York City venue.





