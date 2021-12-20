SKELETON CREW Delays Previews & Opening Due to Covid-19 Cases in the Company

Due to company members having tested positive for COVID-19, MTC has delayed the beginning of preview performances of the Broadway premiere of Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew until Monday, December 27th at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

To accommodate this change of schedule, the opening night has been moved to Wednesday, January 19th at 7PM.

The cast of Skeleton Crew features Chanté Adams (A Journal for Jordan), Joshua Boone (Actually at MTC, Network, A Jazzman's Blues), Brandon J. Dirden (Jitney at MTC), Adesola Osakalumi (Fela!), and Tony Award® winner and five-time Emmy Award nominee Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun).

Tony Award winner and five-time Emmy Award nominee Phylicia Rashad will return to Broadway this winter in Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Skeleton Crew, written by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson. In 2008 Detroit, a small automotive factory is on the brink of foreclosure, and a tight knit family of workers hangs in the balance. With uncertainty everywhere, the line between blue collar and white collar becomes blurred, and this working family must reckon with their personal loyalties, their instincts for survival and their ultimate hopes for humanity.

The full creative team includes Michael Carnahan (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design), Rui Rita (lighting design), Rob Kaplowitz (original music and sound design), Nicholas Hussong (projection design), Jimmy Keys aka "J. Keys" (original music and lyrics), Adesola Osakalumi (choreography), Chesney Snow (vocal foley artist), Dave Caparelliotis and Kelly Gillespie (casting), and Kamra A. Jacobs (production stage manager).