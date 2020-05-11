SIX, AMERICAN UTOPIA, Rachel Chavkin, Ben Levi Ross, and Billy Porter-Directed THE PURISTS Take Home Elliot Norton Awards

Tonight the Eliot Norton Awards honored excellence in 2019 Boston theatre.

Among tonight's winners was the pre-Broadway engagement of Six the Musical. which took home Outstanding Visiting Musical Ensemble for its run at ART, while David Byrne's American Utopia was honored with Best Visiting Performance, Musical.

Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin took home Outstanding Direction, Large Theater for her work on Dave Malloy's Moby Dick, another ART production. Tony-winner Mimi Lien was also honored with Set Design, Large Theater for Moby-Dick.

The Billy Porter-directed production of The Purists at Huntington Theatre took home the prize for Outstanding Production, Large Theatre.

Ben Levi Ross, the star of the touring company of Dear Evan Hansen, took home the award for Outstanding Visiting Musical Performance.

See the full winner's list here:

Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence

Johnny Lee Davenport

Special Citation

"Shear Madness" which opened in Boston and just ended its 40-year run as one of the longest-running non-musical plays in the world

Outstanding Musical Production

"Parade," Moonbox Productions

Outstanding Production, Large Theater

"The Purists," Huntington Theatre Company

Outstanding Production, Midsize Theater

"Cloud 9," The Nora at Central Square Theater

Outstanding Production, Small or Fringe Company

"The Stone," Arlekin Players Theatre

Outstanding Solo Performance

Billy Meleady, "the smuggler," Boston Playwrights' Theatre

Outstanding Direction, Large Theater

Rachel Chavkin, "Moby-Dick," American Repertory Theater

Outstanding Direction, Midsize Theater

Lee Mikeska Gardner, "Cloud 9," The Nora at Central Square Theater

Outstanding Direction, Small or Fringe Theater

Igor Golyak, "The Stone," Arlekin Players Theatre

Outstanding Musical Performance by an Actor

Aaron Patterson, "Parade," Moonbox Productions

Outstanding Musical Performance by an Actress

Katrina Z Pavao, "Little Shop of Horrors," Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Outstanding Actor, Large Theater

Eric Berryman, "Detroit Red," ArtsEmerson

Outstanding Actor, Midsize Theater (In Memory of Gabriel Kuttner)

Kadahj Bennett, "Pass Over," SpeakEasy Stage Company and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Actor, Small or Fringe Theater

Nael Nacer, "The Return," Israeli Stage

Outstanding Actress, Large Theater

Analisa Velez, "The Purists," Huntington Theatre Company

Outstanding Actress, Midsize Theater

Paula Plum, "The Children," SpeakEasy Stage Company

Outstanding Actress, Small or Fringe Theater

Darya Denisova, "The Stone," Arlekin Players Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble, Large Theater

"Sweat," Huntington Theatre Company

Outstanding Ensemble, Midsize Theater (In Memory of Margarita Damaris Martínez)

"black odyssey boston," Underground Railway at Central Square Theater and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Ensemble, Small or Fringe Theater

"The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart," Apollinaire Theatre Company

Outstanding New Script

"Detroit Red" by Will Power, ArtsEmerson

Outstanding Design, Large Theater

"Moby-Dick," American Repertory Theater

Scenic design by Mimi Lien; costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo; lighting design by Bradley King; sound design by Hidenori Nakajo; puppet design by Eric F. Avery; wig, hair and make-up design by Rachel Padula-Shufelt

Outstanding Design, Midsize Theater

"Vanity Fair," Underground Railway at Central Square Theater

Scenic design by David R. Gammons; costume design by Leslie Held; lighting design by Jeff Adelberg; sound design by David Wilson; properties coordinated by Ciara McAloon

Outstanding Design, Small or Fringe Theater

"The Seagull," Arlekin Players Theatre

Scenic design by Nikolay Simonov; costume design by Nastya Bugaeva; lighting design by Jeff Adelberg

Outstanding Musical Direction

Catherine Stornetta, "Parade," Moonbox Productions

Outstanding Choreography

Ilyse Robbins, "Swan Lake in Blue," Greater Boston Stage Company

Outstanding Visiting Production, Non-Musical

"Indecent," Huntington Theatre Company

Outstanding Visiting Production, Musical

"American Utopia," Ambassador Theatre Group

Outstanding Visiting Musical Performance

Ben Levi Ross, "Dear Evan Hansen," Broadway In Boston

Outstanding Visiting Musical Ensemble

"Six," American Repertory Theater (Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Courtney Mack and Anna Uzele)

The Elliot Norton Awards are presented annually by The Boston Theater Critics Association (Don Aucoin, Jared Bowen, Terry Byrne, Carolyn Clay, Christopher Ehlers, Iris Fanger, Nancy Grossman, Joyce Kulhawik, Kilian Melloy, Bob Nesti and Ed Siegel) to honor the outstanding productions, directors, designers and performers that audiences have seen on greater Boston stages throughout the season.

The Elliot Norton Awards are named for the eminent Boston theater critic Elliot Norton, who remained an active supporter of drama, both locally and nationally, until his death in 2003 at the age of 100. The Boston theater community carries on his legacy and can be proud of its remarkable growth at a time in our nation's history when the arts are struggling to survive.









