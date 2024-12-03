SING SING Starring Colman Domingo Returning to Theaters

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sing Sing is coming back to theaters. The A24 theater drama, led by Colman Domingo and Clarence Maclin, is receiving a theatrical re-release this January, Variety reports.

Sing Sing was originally released in July to limited theaters followed by a wide release in August. The movie will return to theaters on January 17, 2025, with the number of participating theaters yet to be announced. It is not currently available to stream.

Last night, the movie won several awards at The Gothams, including Outstanding Lead and Supporting Performances for Domingo and Maclin, respectively. The cast also won The 2024 Gotham Social Justice Tribute honor.

In the A24 drama, Domingo plays Divine G, a man imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit. He finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men, including a wary newcomer (Maclin), in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors. Directed by Greg Kwedar, the inspiring true story also features Academy Award nominee Paul Raci.