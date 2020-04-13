SEA WALL / A LIFE to be Released by Audible on April 30

It has been announced that the Audible Original production of Sea Wall/A Life, starring Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge, will be released on April 30th.

See below!

Meet Alex, a photographer on a holiday with his family in the south of France, and Abe, a music producer with a baby on the way. Two men - both fathers, husbands, and sons - take us on a journey you will never forget.

Sea Wall/A Life is a heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love. Sturridge, in his third collaboration with Tony and Olivier winner Simon Stephens, who wrote this gripping play, performs Sea Wall, an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable. Gyllenhaal continues his artistic collaboration with Olivier Award nominated playwright Nick Payne in A Life, an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love. Together, Sea Wall/A Life is a must-see performance of dramatic storytelling at its best.

The release of Sea Wall/A Life in audio is a continuation of Audible's commitment to fostering creative talent in theatre and bringing theatrical productions to new audiences, which includes its $5 million Emerging Playwright Fund to commission and produce works by emerging playwrights from around the world driven by language and voice.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You