SCHOOL OF ROCK Welcomes New Cast Members Including Katherine McLaughlin, Matthew Jost, & More

School of Rock - The Musical will welcome a new class of eight young rockers to Horace Green beginning on Monday, July 30, 2018. The new class includes: Layla Capers as "Tomika", Duke Cutler as a Swing, Darrow Golub as "James", Matthew Jost as "Zack" the guitarist, Jordan Cole as "Lawrence" the keyboardist, Hudson Loverro as "Billy", Nirvaan Pal as "Mason" and Theodora Silverman as a Swing.

In addition, the show is excited to welcome Katherine McLaughlin, who will make her Broadway debut as "Principal Rosalie Mullins" beginning on Monday, July 30, 2018. She will replaceAnalisa Leaming, who gives her final performance on Sunday, July 29, 2018. That same Sunday, July 29th, the following cast of kids will graduate from Horace Green: John Allyn, Gabrielle Greene, Jim Kaplan, Ellie Kim, Colin Lauri, Cory Logan, Iggy Rosado and Zachary Zwelling.

School of Rock - The Musical opened to thunderous popular and critical acclaim on Sunday, December 6, 2015 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway). This Ben Brantley New York Times 'Critics' Pick' "is an inspiring jolt of energy and mad skillz," raves Jesse Oxfeld of Entertainment Weekly. The Daily News cheered, Andrew Lloyd Webber "awakens the empowering message of rock!" And in his four-star Critics' Pick review, Time Out's David Cote proclaimed, "School's IN - forever!" School of Rock - The Musical was nominated for four 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Lloyd Webber and Glenn Slater), Best Book (Julian Fellowes), and Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Alex Brightman).

Based on the hit film, School of Rock - The Musical is a hilarious new musical that follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

School of Rock - The Musical opened in London's West End, also to rave reviews, on November 14, 2016, breaking all house records at the Gillian Lynne Theatre (a record previously held byWar Horse). The Daily Telegraph called the musical "The most enjoyable two hours money can buy," and the Daily Mirror considers it "a triumph for Andrew Lloyd Webber as the king of hit musicals." School of Rock was nominated for three 2017 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical (David Fynn) and Outstanding Achievement in Music, which it won.

As it continues to bring its infectious rock and roll spirit to audiences all over the world, School of Rock is bringing the house down daily in London and New York, launched its national tour on September 30th, 2017 in Rochester, New York, and will begin its upcoming sit-down production at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne, Australia beginning October 31, 2018.

The current Broadway cast of School of Rock includes Justin Collette as "Dewey," Analisa Leaming as "Rosalie," Jonathan Gould as "Ned," Lori Eve Marinacci as "Patty," Conner John Gillooly as "Dewey Alternate," Zachary Zwelling as "Zack," Levi Buksbazen as "Freddy," Montgomery Lamb as "Katie," Jim Kaplan as "Lawrence," Ava Briglia as "Summer," John Allyn as "Billy," and Gabrielle Greene as "Tomika." The adult ensemble includes Badia Farha, John Arthur Greene, John Hemphill, Lizzie Klemperer, Lulu Lloyd, Cassie Okenka, Patrick O'Neill,Diane Phelan, Jesse Swimm, Josh Tower, Joel Waggoner, Jonathan Wagner, Jeremy Woodard, and J. Michael Zygo. The kids' ensemble includes Caroline Basu, Katie Greendorfer,Ellie Kim, Madison Elizabeth Lagares, Colin Lauri, Cory Logan, Madalen Yarbrough Mills, Mikey Sohn, Iggy Rosado, and Sarah Walsh.

School of Rock features choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, scenic and costume design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Mick Potter and music supervision by Ethan Popp.

School of Rock - The Musical is produced on Broadway by Andrew Lloyd Webber for The Really Useful Group, Warner Music Group & Access Industries, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization. Ken Davenport and Madeleine Lloyd Webber serve as Executive Producers.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You