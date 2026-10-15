SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY to Collaborate with Smithsonian Museum

Manhattan Theatre Club is launching a collaboration with its production of School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play and The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. The museum will present a series of talkbacks to allow audiences to engage more fully with the history and cultural context surrounding the world of School Girls. In addition, NMAAHC will work with MTC to create a supplemental digital audience guide featuring information and historical context related to the events and themes depicted in School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play.

MTC's special talkback series will follow the matinee performances of School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play on October 24, October 31, November 7, and November 14. The conversations will offer audiences opportunities to reflect on the production with perspectives from the museum's extensive work documenting and interpreting African American history and culture.

At select performances, character trading cards created by MTC and NMAAHC will be distributed to audience members, offering a playful and engaging way to connect with the characters and themes of the production.

MTC's Broadway premiere of School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play, by Tony Award nominee Jocelyn Bioh, and directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, opened September 28 to rave reviews at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Due to public demand, the production has recently extended its run for an additional two weeks through November 15, 2026. School Girls reunites Bioh and White who previously collaborated on MTC's critically acclaimed 2023 Tony Award-nominated production of Jaja's African Hair Braiding. School Girls is produced by MTC in association with Chase This Productions and Susan Kelechi Watson.

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play features Lucia Aremu as Ama, Denée Benton as Paulina Sarpong, Patina Miller as Eloise Amponsah, Erin Morton as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo as Gifty, Jordan Rice as Mercy, Jasmine Amy Rogers as Ericka Boafo, and Heather Alicia Simms as Headmistress Francis.



The creative team includes Teresa L. Williams (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Qween Jean (Costume Design), Tony Award nominee Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Cody Spencer (Sound Design), Tony Award recipient Nikiya Mathis (Hair & Wig Design), and Dawn-Elin Fraser (Dialect Coach). Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie; Sara Gammage serves as Production Stage Manager

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 09 Hrs 18 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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