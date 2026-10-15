Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Laura Bell Bundy and More Set for THE BROADWAY CRUISE

​Programming lineup announed for The Broadway Cruise 4, sailing from Miami to Cozumel, Mexico, and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, April 15-20, 2027. This extraordinary voyage sails for five fabulous nights, featuring main stage shows and intimate performances from Broadway's top talent, including ticketed performances for all guests by Tony-nominated star Norm Lewis and full production performances of Mama I'm A Big Girl Now! starring Marissa Jaret Winokur, Laura Bell Bundy, and Kerry Butler.

But the fun doesn't stop when the curtain falls! Go behind the scenes with immersive workshops, Q&As with Broadway talent, and interactive panel discussions led by some of the industry's most inspiring creatives as they share tips, tricks, and trade secrets.

The lineup will include:

Q&A with Patti LuPone

Darren Criss: In His Own Words

A candid conversation.

Industry Panels with Broadway Creatives

Dive deep into the captivating world of Broadway and connect with like-minded enthusiasts at our intimate panel discussions! Led by today's seasoned theater professionals, these intimate sessions unveil trade secrets, share insider tips, and uncover the behind-the-scenes magic that brings each theatrical masterpiece to life.

You Can't Stop the Beat | The Hairspray Story From The People Who Made It

Go behind the curtain of Hairspray with the people who helped bring the Broadway favorite to life. Hear the stories and behind-the-scenes moments that made the show a musical theater phenomenon. Featuring Kerry Butler, Marc Shaiman, Jerry Mitchell, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Laura Bell Bundy.

From First Bow to Fresh Take | Originating a Role vs. Honoring a Legacy

What does it take to make a role your own? Explore the experience of originating a character versus stepping into a role with a history. Featuring Carrie St. Louis, Eden Espinosa, Norbert Leo Butz, Norm Lewis.

Anything Goes | The Life of a Broadway Musician

Meet the musicians who help bring Broadway's biggest shows to life. Hear what it's really like to perform behind the scenes and discover the work that happens beyond the spotlight. Featuring Will Van Dyke (Music Director), Michael Aarons (Music Coordinator), and Anja Wood (Associate Music Coordinator).

Tribute Shows

Marc Shaiman, Notes From Broadway; Step Into the Spotlight: Celebrating Jerry Mitchell.

Theme Nights

Gear up for the ultimate costume party with our theme nights! Whether you're rocking a full-on Broadway ensemble or just adding a touch of glamour, it's your chance to steal the show. Official theme nights will be announced closer to sailing, and we can't wait to see your show-stopping looks!

Welcome to the '60s!

Tease that hair and break out your grooviest '60s looks! From mod fashion and go-go boots to bold prints and big hair, get ready to turn back the clock and dance the night away.

Fosse Fitness Class

Learn Fosse like a Pro from the legend herself, Broadway Barbara. Get your Jazz hands and shoes ready!

Shows in the Stardust Theater

Immerse yourself in the enchantment of the Great White Wave with dazzling, star-studded shows, panel discussions, activities, and more in the Stardust Theater - Norwegian Jewel's beautiful, 850-seat indoor theater that invites its audience to bask in the luxury of intimacy. Every guest on board will have assigned tickets to attend two ticketed shows, each on a different day of our voyage. These shows include Mama I'm A Big Girl Now and a performance by Tony Nominee, Norm Lewis.

Dance Classes

Choreography is the best souvenir because it doesn't take up space in your suitcase! Get ready to chassé your way through a variety of all-ages dance classes with 3x Tony Award winning Director and Choreographer, Jerry Mitchell. Whether you're a seasoned performer or fresh to the dance floor, these classes are sure to have you toe-tappin' into your rhythm!

Live Band Karaoke

Are you ready to be the star of the show? Get ready to warm up those vocals because the curtain is rising, and it's your time to shine in Live Band Broadway Karaoke! Pick your favorite show tune and prepare to sing your heart out on stage!

Piano Bar Sing-alongs

Gather 'round the piano and get ready to hit all the right notes at our Broadway Piano Bar! From classic show tunes to contemporary hits, join in on tremendous tunes and spontaneous harmonies with musicians and friends. Grab a seat, grab a drink, and get ready to make some musical magic.

Broadway Karaoke

Whether you're a solo star or you've come with a cabin-full of backup singers, warm up those vocals and take the spotlight for Broadway Karaoke! Sing your heart out with your fellow Broadway fans and create unforgettable memories on the high seas.

Sing-along Movies

Embrace the magic of musical cinema with our late-night sing-along sessions! Immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of iconic films that will have you humming long after the credits roll. Grab a snack and warm up those vocal cords for a late-night sing-along of a fan-favorite musical movie.

Panels and interviews will be moderated by noted theater journalist, Gordon Cox.

The Broadway Cruise combines the luxury of a round-trip cruise in the Caribbean, a celebration of Broadway's timeless fanfare, legendary talent, and rising stars. Vacation in the tropical island of Cozumel and on the private beach fun of the newly built Great Stirrup Cay...all while experiencing the magic of the Great White Wave!

Join three-time Tony Award-winning legend Patti LuPone (Company, Evita, Gypsy) and more. Confirmed performers and artists include Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Hairspray, Legally Blonde), Tony nominee Kerry Butler (Bat Boy, Beetlejuice, Hairspray, Xanadu), two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Catch Me If You Can, My Fair Lady), Tony Award winner Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending, 'Glee', American Buffalo, Little Shop of Horrors), Tony and Emmy nominee Eden Espinosa (Lempicka), Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen, Pippin), Tony nominee Norm Lewis (The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess, The Little Mermaid), Carrie St. Louis (upcoming Dolly: A True Original Musical, Just in Time, Wicked, Kinky Boots), Tony Awardwinning composer Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can, Some Like It Hot), and Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray).

Three-time Tony Award-winning Director & Choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, The Devil Wears Prada West End, BOOP The Musical, La Cage aux Folles) will discuss creating a show and teach dance classes. Will Van Dyke (The Heart of Rock and Roll, Little Shop of Horrors) returns as the musical director. Henry Koperski and Ethan Christopher will host multiple interactive theatrical events with guests. Tiktok sensation Broadway Barbara will teach a Fosse dance lesson. Variety's longtime theatre editor Gordon Coxwill moderate panels and conduct interviews. Additional talent will be announced on a continuing basis between now and the sailing.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 10 Hrs 19 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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