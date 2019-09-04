SCENE TO SONG, A Musical Theater Podcast Returns With Second Season

Shoshana Greenberg is pleased to announce the return of the second season of SCENE TO SONG, a musical theater podcast, on Monday, September 9, 2019. SCENE TO SONG is hosted on Podbean and is available on iTunes and Stitcher. Hosted by musical theater writer and journalist Shoshana Greenberg, SCENE TO SONG is a bi-monthly podcast that brings on a guest to talk about a musical, musical theater writer, or a topic or trend in musical theater.

Guests have included musical theater writers Joe Iconis and Michael R. Jackson, and the season begins with guest Anika Chapin, Artistic Associate at Goodspeed Musicals, and continues with Jose Solís, freelance theater critic for publications such as The New York Times.

"I believe musicals are a literary art form to be discussed, critiqued, and celebrated," Greenberg says of the podcast, which started releasing episodes in June of 2018. "We talk about them with love but also with a critical eye. The purpose of the podcast is to talk about musicals as a literary art form and to encourage others to think about and talk about musicals in this way, as well as bring this discourse to musical theater enthusiasts of all ages around the world. Musicals are often thought of as mere entertainment and are not taken seriously. SCENE TO SONG starts with the notion that musicals are a major literary art form to be discussed, critiqued, and celebrated on par with dramatic literature, novels, and poetry."

Shoshana Greenberg is a lyricist, librettist, singer, and theater journalist. Musicals: Days of Rage with Hyeyoung Kim and Lightning Man with Jeffrey Dennis Smith. Opera: "The Community" with Kevin Cummines as part of the Opera Lab with NYU and American Opera Projects. Her songs have been heard at various venues from Lincoln Center to The Duplex, where she performed her one-woman cabaret show Not Coming Back. She has written for American Theatre Magazine, The Interval, and Women and Hollywood and serves as a contributing editor for the musical theater publication, Musical Theater Today. She also created and hosts the musical theater podcast Scene to Song and coordinates social media and member emails for The Thornton Wilder Society. M.F.A. from the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU. B.A. from Barnard College. Shoshanagreenberg.com





