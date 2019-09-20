Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell To Star In Musical Adaptation Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are developing a comic musical retelling of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.
'Daddy's Home' screenwriters, Sean Anders and John Morris, will write and direct. Reynolds and Ferrell will produce and star in the film. Their roles have not yet been revealed.
The classic tale of redemption has seen numerous film adaptations, including the Bill Murray vehicle, Scrooged, and THE MUPPETS classic 1992 musical retelling.
Thanks to seasonal stagings, A Christmas Carol one of the most produced plays each year.
The tale also got a musical makeover from DIsney legend, Alan Menken, and Tony Award-winning lyricist, Lynn Ahrens in a production that was staged annually at New York City's Paramount Theatre in Madison Square Garden from 1994 to 2003.
Matthew Warchus' acclaimed production from the Old Vic in London will land on Broadway this holiday season.
A Christmas Carol recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly curmudgeon and local creditor who is visited by the three spirits of Christmas to remind him of the people and events that shaped him, bring his moral failings to light, and foretell of his legacy after death if he doesn't learn to love his fellow man.
