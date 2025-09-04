Ryan O’Connor, Lexie Martin, Garrett Clayton and More to Lead HAIRSPRAY at 5-Star Theatricals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



5-STAR THEATRICALS has reveald the cast of its upcoming production of Hairspray! The cast will feature Ryan O’Connor as “Edna Turnblad,” Lexie Martin as “Tracy Turnblad,” Garrett Clayton as “Corny Collins,” Jennifer Leigh Warren as “Motormouth Maybelle,” and Becky Lythgoe as “Velma Von Tussle,” in its upcoming production of the Tony Award winning musical, HAIRSPRAY, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan and based on the John Waters film, choreography by Clarice ORdaz, musical direction by Anthony Lucca and direction by Broadway’s original “Tracy Turnblad,” Marissa Jaret Winokur. HAIRSPRAY will open on Friday, October 10 and run through Sunday, October 26 in the Scherr Forum Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center.

The songs include 1960s-style dance music and "downtown" rhythm and blues. Set in 1962 Baltimore, Maryland, the production follows teenage Tracy Turnblad's dream to dance on “The Corny Collins Show,” a local TV dance program based on the real-life Buddy Deane Show. When Tracy wins a role on the show, she becomes a celebrity overnight, leading to social change as Tracy campaigns for the show's integration.

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Joining Ryan O’Connor as “Edna Turnblad,” Lexie Martin as “Tracy Turnblad,” Garrett Clayton as “Corny Collins,” Jennifer Leigh Warren as “Motormouth Maybelle,” and Becky Lythgoe as “Velma Von Tussle,” will be (in alphabetical order): Dara Adedara as “Dynamite Judine/Cindy Watkins,” Mike Baker as “Male Authority Figure,” Alexander J. Brown as “Seaweed,” John Kasey Candelaria as “IQ,” Luc Clopton as “Fender,” Travis Joe Dixon as “Wilbur,” Christian Dorey as “Duane,” Logan Eliza as “Amber,” Bobby Hogan as “Link,” Malia Johnson as “Little Inez,” Rezia Landers as “Dynamite Shayna/Lorrain,” Wyatt Larrabee as “Sketch,” Almand Martin, Jr. as “Thad,” Rachel McLaughlan as “Female Authority Figure,” Madison North as “Shelly,” Luz Rodriguez as “Dynamite Kamila,” Hannah Sedlacek as “Penny Pingleton,” Brody Tarrant Sitton as “Brad,” Irelynn TerraNami as “Lou Ann,” Charlotte Scally as “Tammy,” Amy Smith as “Brenda,” and Matthew Smith as “Gilbert.”