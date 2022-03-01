Ryan McCartan Will Join the FROZEN Tour For a Limited Time Beginning This Month

Ryan McCartan, who was last seen on Broadway playing "Hans" in Frozen, will reprise the role on the North American tour from March 17 - April 17, 2022, temporarily replacing Austin Colby.

McCartan, whose other credits include Wicked (Broadway), FOX's "Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's do the Timewarp Again" and Disney Channel's "Liv & Maddie," will begin performances with Frozen during the engagement at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Ft. Lauderdale on Wednesday, March 17 and will play engagements at The Straz Center in Tampa and The Peace Center in Greenville, SC. Colby returns to the role of "Hans" on April 20 at The Aronoff Center in Cincinnati.

Ryan McCartan (Hans). Broadway: Disney's Frozen (Hans); Wicked (Fiyero). Off-Broadway: original casts of Heathers: The Musical (JD); Scotland, PA (Mac). TV/film: Fox's "Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do The Timewarp Again" (Brad); Disney Channel's "Liv & Maddie" (Diggie). Tiktok: @ryan_mccartan. Instagram: @mccarya. Original music on Spotify: Ryan McCartan.

McCartan joins current tour cast members Caroline Bowman (Elsa), Caroline Innerbichler (Anna), F. Michael Haynie (Olaf), Mason Reeves (Kristoff), Jeremy Morse (Weselton), Collin Baja (Sven at certain performances), Evan Strand (Sven at certain performances), Olivia Jones (Young Anna at certain performances), Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Young Elsa at certain performances) and real-life sisters Natalie Grace Chan (Young Elsa at certain performances) and Victoria Hope Chan (Young Anna at certain performances).

Frozen also features Caelan Creaser, Jeremy Davis, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Tony Neidenbach, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

For information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour, Facebook and Instagram.