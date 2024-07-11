Rudy Pankow, Emilia Suárez, and Terrence Mann to Lead Diane Paulus' ROMEO AND JULIET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, under the artistic direction of Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Director Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., has announced the casting for three principal roles in its upcoming production of Romeo and Juliet. The production marks the opening of the A.R.T.’s 2024/25 season and will be staged at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge.

The cast will be led by Rudy Pankow as Romeo, Emilia Suárez as Juliet, and Terrence Mann as Friar Laurence. Further casting details will be revealed at a later date.

Diane Paulus, a Tony Award-winning director known for her work on Becoming a Man, Jagged Little Pill, and Waitress, teams up once again with two-time Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Jagged Little Pill; Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammy Awards and APESHIT; Madonna’s Celebration tour) to bring a fresh, visceral, and heart-pounding interpretation of Shakespeare’s timeless love story.

Performances of Romeo and Juliet will begin on Saturday, August 31, 2024, with an official opening night on Thursday, September 5, 2024. The production will run through Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Tickets for Romeo and Juliet start at $35 and are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/RomeoandJuliet. Discounts are available for students, individuals under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT cardholders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and more.