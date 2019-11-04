Royal Ballet Dancer and West End Performer Stephen Beagley Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison For Child Sexual Assault Charges

According to the BBC, former Royal Ballet principal dancer, and West End performer, Stephen Beagley, has been jailed for 10 years for sexually abusing three girls. The girls were between the ages of 9 and 13.

Beagley, age 62, admitted to five counts of sexual assault, two charges of indecent assault, and one of causing a child to engage in sexual activity. He denied another four charges of sexual assault.

The offenses were committed between 1997 and 2010.

During the 1970s and 1980s, Beagley was one of Britain's leading classical dancers, appearing in Swan Lake, the Nutcracker, and Frederick Ashton's Rhapsody, as well as in the West End musical, Cats.

Det Sgt John Steven, of the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said Beagley had been "a trusted and well known man in his local community in East Sussex, and around the world in performing and teaching ballet".

Read more on the BBC's website.





