DANCE MOMS Parody Musical THE PYRAMID is Coming to The Green Room 42

The Pyramid: A ‘Dance Moms’ Parody Musical is coming to The Green Room 42 in February! The musical features Music & Lyrics by James Stryska (Medusa: A New Musical) and Isabel Grace, and a book by Erica Molfetto and Molly Russo.

The Pyramid: A ‘Dance Moms’ Parody Musical is a take on the popular reality show, which ran from 2011 to 2019. The show centered on the young dancers and their mothers at Abby Lee Miller's dance studio, Abby Lee Dance Company as they navigated drama and competition on and off the dance floor. The show launched the careers of Jojo Siwa, Maddie Ziegler, and more.

Performances of The Pyramid: A ‘Dance Moms’ Parody Musical will take place at The Green Room 42 on February 28, 2025 at 8pm and 9:30.

Listen to music from the show here!