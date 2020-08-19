Rory Scovel to Host New Podcast DADS from Team Coco

Check out the trailer for the program dropping September 2.

Team Coco Podcasts' released a new trailer today for "Dads: The Podcast" hosted by Rory Scovel. The program is teased as being "a show for dads and non-dads."

Listen to the trailer featuring Conan O'Brien, Sabrina Jalees, David Cross, Vanessa Ragland, and Justin Halpern below!

Conan O'Brian shared a glimpse of being a famous dad on the first trailer for the show. "I mean I see now with my son, he really got into THE SIMPSONS a couple years ago before he really knew that I had worked there. And then one day, an episode came up and he saw my name on it. I could see the nickel drop and he looked at me like, 'Oh, he's not a total waste of space.'"



Rory Scovel is an actor, comedian, and writer - but he's picked up a new title over these last few years: DAD. Each week he and co-host Ruthie Wyatt are joined by their hilarious celebrity friends to unpack the mysteries of fatherhood, parenting and the weirdos who raised us. Full of funny stories from your favorite performers, this is a show for dads and non-dads. The first episode drops September 2nd. So enjoy this little sneak preview featuring Conan O' Brien, Sabrina Jalees, David Cross, Vanessa Ragland, and Justin Halpern. More guests include: Colton Dunn and Andy Richter.

The new podcast premieres September 2.

Related Articles