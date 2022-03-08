Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE Returns To The Joyce Theater

The Joyce Theater Foundation welcomes the return of Brooklyn-based Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE with open arms for the company's 2022 home season.

The compelling program, which uses Brown's signature blend of African and contemporary dance to explore the human experience in the African diaspora, will play The Joyce Theater from March 22-27. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Rich with thematic content drawn from the African diaspora, renowned choreographer Ronald K. Brown has created works for his dance company, EVIDENCE, for more than 35 years. Utilizing music, movement, and spoken word, these meditations on cultural legacy, community, and socio-political history create a spiritual awareness that touches the human heart. The company's 2022 home season at The Joyce will see Brown reach into the archives of his repertoire for the long-awaited return of Ebony Magazine: To A Village, a hauntingly beautiful work with original music by longtime EVIDENCE collaborator Wunmi Olaiya. The legacies of artist-activists Nina Simone and Fela Kuti come to life through their music and Brown's unique integration of dance styles in Come Ye, a call to arms for liberation and peace, this year celebrating its 20th anniversary. The evening's bill is completed by Upside Down, an excerpt from the evening-length work Destiny, originally created in collaboration with Rokiya Kone and her company Jeune Ballet d'Afrique Noire.

Founded by Ronald K. Brown in 1985 and based in Brooklyn, New York, EVIDENCE focuses on the seamless integration of traditional African dance with contemporary choreography and spoken word. The choreography provides a unique view of human struggles, tragedies, and triumphs. Brown uses movement as a way to reinforce the importance of community in African American culture and to acquaint audiences with the beauty of traditional African forms and rhythms. He is an advocate for the growth of the African American dance community and is instrumental in encouraging young dancers to choreograph and develop careers in dance.

Brown's choreography is in high demand. He has set works on Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ailey II, Cleo Parker Robinson Ensemble, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Jennifer Muller/The Works, Jeune Ballet d'Afrique Noire, Ko-Thi Dance Company, PHILADANCO!, and others. He choreographed Regina Taylor's award-winning play, Crowns, and won an AUDELCO Award for his work on that production.

Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE now tours to over 25 communities in the United States and abroad. The company has traveled to Cuba, Brazil, England, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Mexico, Senegal, Nigeria, South Africa, and Canada to perform, teach master classes, and conduct lecture/demonstrations for individuals of all ages. Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE brings arts education and cultural connections to local communities that have historically lacked these experiences. Annually, the company reaches an audience of more than 25,000.