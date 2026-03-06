Roger Peltzman's DEDICATION Comes to the Museum of Jewish Heritage

DEDICATION, a new one-man show, written and performed by pianist Roger Peltzman, will be making its New York City theatrical debut at The Museum of Jewish Heritage on March 15, 2026 at 3pm followed by seven performances at Theaterworks Hartford, Connecticut from April 28-May 2, 2026.

Directed by Jessie D. Hill, DEDICATION combines monologue, images, live piano performance, and humor to tell the story of Roger Peltzman's family before the war and his mother's harrowing escape from the Nazis who raided the attic in which she and her family were hiding.

It also relates the tragic story of Peltzman's Uncle Norbert, a gifted piano prodigy, who was murdered in Auschwitz at age 21. Through the power of music, Roger develops a relationship with the uncle he never knew. As the story unfolds, family photos, letters, documents, (which miraculously survived the war) are projected onto a screen. Learning that Holocaust trauma can be inherited, Peltzman is able to come to terms with himself and a past that becomes present.

Dedication has been performed to great acclaim in Edinburgh, London, Berlin, Brussels, as well as Detroit, Seattle and other US cities. These performances were accompanied by educational talkbacks with well-known academics, museum curators and religious leaders. Both the Museum of Jewish Heritage and Theaterworks performance will also include talkbacks with scholars.

Additional performances are scheduled in May 2026 for Amsterdam, Hamburg and Budapest.

Dedication features lighting design by Kate Ashton (Josephine and I), sound design by Jane Shaw (Men In Boats), projection design by Jason Thompson and Kaitlyn Pietras of PXT Studios (Grounded), and is general managed by Four Time Tony award winning producer Jessica R. Jenen.

"As Jewish people, the Holocaust affects us in unique ways, and the best way that I could come to terms with my family's story was through music and performance," said Roger Peltzman. "With the proliferation of anti-semitism, it is more important than ever to present authentic and engaging accounts of the Shoah. Dedication is my family's story, but in many ways, it is all of our stories - especially in these trying times."

"It's a tremendous honor to work with the Museum of Jewish Heritage and Theaterworks in their presentations of Roger Peltzman's Dedication and we look forward to launching a

residency in another NYC venue next season." said Jessica R. Jenen.