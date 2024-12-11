Roger Bart Joins The Broadway Cruise Lineup

The Broadway Cruise will leave from Miami and sail to Cozumel, Mexico, March 31 – April 4, 2025.
Tony winner Roger Bart (currently starring in Back To The Future, past productions include The Producers, Young Frankenstein, You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown) has joined the lineup for the 3rd sailing of The Broadway Cruise. Join your favorite stars of the theatre and creative luminaries for an unforgettable vacation where tropical weather meets New York’s best performers. The Broadway Cruise will leave from Miami and sail to Cozumel, Mexico, March 31 – April 4, 2025.
Enjoy intimate performances and Pool Deck shows from Broadway stars including Lara Benanti, Shoshana Bean along with many more. When you’re not catching jaw-dropping performances, dive into industry panels on topics such as Broadway’s Impact on Culture & Society, Women in Theater, Broadway Revival: Reinvention vs. Recreation. Other onboard activities will include a Broadway Divas Costume Parade & Contest with Bob Mackie, Whiskey Tasting with Shoshana Bean, Wine Tasting with Caissie Levy, Broadway Dance Party with Eva Noblezada and Broadway Drag Brunch with Summer Orlando. See the schedule here: https://www.thebroadwaycruise.com/schedule/. Cabins are on-sale now! Book now, cabins are selling fast.
Performers and artists include Roger Bart joining previously announced Tony nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen), Tony winner Laura Benanti (Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, Gypsy), Wayne Brady (The Wiz), Corey Cott (The Heart of Rock and Roll), Caissie Levy (Next to Normal in London, Frozen), Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (starring in The Great Gatsby, Hadestown), Solea Pfeiffer (starring in Moulin Rouge, Gatsby An American Myth, Almost Famous), Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida) and Anthony Rapp (Rent, If/Then).
Tony winning designer Bob Mackie (The Cher Show, Minelli on Minelli, Moon Over Buffalo) will discuss designing costumes and co-founder of the ad agency Spotco Tom Greenwald will discuss Branding Broadway. Tony winning producer Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton, In The Heights, Sweeney Todd, Rent, Avenue Q) will discuss producing hits on Broadway. Will Van Dyke (Swept Away, Little Shop of Horrors) will be the musical director for the cruise. Variety’s long time theatre editor Gordon Cox will moderate panels and conduct interviews. Additional talent will be announced on a continuing basis between now and the sailing.
This fully immersive Broadway adventure combines the glitz, glamour, and fanfare of the timeless Broadway tradition. Whether you come with friends or family, you can’t miss this chance to ride the Great White Wave!
