Rodrick Covington's Core Rhythm Fitness is Hosting a Virtual Fundraiser to Benefit the Black Lives Matter Movement
The fundraising FITATHLON event will be taking place on Saturday, August 8th
Rodrick Covington, whose most recent Broadway credit was Papa Ge in the Tony Award Winning Revival of Once On This Island, will be hosting, with his company Core Rhythm Fitness, a powerful Virtual Fitness Fundraising event to benefit the Black Lives Matter Movement.
Covington's company, Core Rhythm Fitness is a Community of Freedom Fighters, dedicated to creating a just-world committed to radical love. Their clients are a collective of Broadway activists who have already donated and committed to the Fitathon. Such as Billy Porter, Dyllon Burnside, Eden Espinosa, Cody Richard, Javier Munoz, Bryan Clark, Bruce Cohen, Greg Noble, Jenny Gersten, Aisha Jackson, Amber Iman, Capathia Jenkins, and many more broadway veterans.
This Saturday's FITATHLON is an 8-hour long donation-based Livestream fitness experience comprising a variety of heart-pumping HIIT work-outs complemented by restorative yoga and meditation sessions. Participants can join as many or as few sessions that would like throughout the day.
All proceeds will be donated to UniteNY2020 to support community travel from New York City to Washington DC. to attend the Black Lives March on Washington Friday, August 28th.
They have an ambitious fundraising goal of $10,000, and they need all of the support from the theater community to achieve this goal.
Donate to CRF LIVE FITATHON:
GoFundMe CRF Live
Reserve your CRF LIVE FITATHON class or classes for Free:
CRF Live Fitathlon
